Kiwi.com, One of the World's Leading Travel-tech Companies, Is Becoming the First Virtual Global Supercarrier

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Fort Lauderdale
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 01:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 01:10 IST
"The Kiwi.com Virtual Global Supercarrier vision is a long run which we plan to fully achieve within three years," says Oliver Dlouhý, CEO of Kiwi.com, at The Phocuswright Conference in Fort Lauderdale, USA.

The high-growth travel-tech company Kiwi.com has managed to catch the attention of many by being one of the most innovative companies of the last few years. With features like NOMAD, which make the lives of passionate travelers much more interesting, the company is now aiming to provide a complete travel solution from initial inspiration to final destination, at any time, no matter where or what the two points are.

This means, whether a customer wants to book a trip to a tropical destination or a taxi to their favourite restaurant – they will be able to do it on the Kiwi.com app.

Combining all the modes of travel – be it flights, trains, buses, ride-hailing services or even city micro-mobility – Kiwi.com aims to always provide the best results for trips from any point A to point B, anywhere in the world.

No one wants to spend endless hours finding the best price and ticket combination. Kiwi.com offers the exact service by interconnecting 3,500 airports and 1,000 stations (soon extending to 35,000), and protecting the connections with the unique Kiwi.com Guarantee, which covers all expenses in the case of any disruption on a trip.

In October 2019, Kiwi.com also introduced Virtual Fare Types in its booking process, making it possible to have the same terms and conditions for more than 750 air and ground carriers that the company cooperates with. This new product has resulted in increased transparency between the customer and Kiwi.com and has been favourably received by consumers.

"The world's transportation inventory is extremely fragmented. There are thousands of different carriers with different conditions, operating on different routes, accepting different payment methods and speaking different languages. Kiwi.com is now coming with a virtual layer unifying global transportation content and bringing it to its customers on one platform – the Virtual Global Supercarrier," says Oliver Dlouhý.

ABOUT KIWI.COM

Founded by Oliver Dlouhý and Jozef Képesi in 2012, Kiwi.com is an online search engine allowing users to combine transportation from non-cooperating carriers. It is powered by its proprietary algorithm (Virtual Interlining) that allows users to combine flights and ground transportation from over 750 carriers, including many that do not normally cooperate, accompanied by industry-leading Kiwi.com Guarantee. Today, the company sees more than 100 million searches every day and employs over 2,800 people worldwide. Kiwi.com ranked seventh in the 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA list, becoming the highest-ever rated Czech company. Following the previous success, Kiwi.com ranked fifth in the very same program in 2018.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1031107/Kiwi_Logo.jpg

Videos

