Megaport Launches Network as a Service (NaaS) in Japan, Enabling Direct Access to Leading Cloud Services Through a Single Global Network

Megaport (ASX: MP1), a leading global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announced the expansion of services to Japan. Cloud connectivity services are now available in Tokyo, through multiple data centres including Equinix TY2, TY4 and AT TOKYO CC1. Future locations will include NTT DATA Otemachi, Colt Shiohama, NEC Kanagawa, MC-Digital Realty Mitaka, and TELEHOUSE TOKYO Otemachi. Customers can take advantage of direct connections to AWS, Azure, Oracle, and IBM cloud onramps in Japan. Currently available in 102 cities globally, Megaport connects more than 525 enabled data centres and 141 cloud onramps, enabling businesses in Japan to seamlessly and directly access access cloud and IT services on a global level without the need to manage complex network infrastructure.

Businesses with global IT footprints can immediately take advantage of Megaport's presence in Japan to connect into key data centres on demand. The ability to provision IT backbone capacity between service regions, cloud regions, and data centres in near real-time via Megaport's interconnection fabric accelerates the growth of hybrid cloud capabilities globally and supports data growth and localisation of mission critical applications.

The Japanese cloud market has entered a period of maturity, according to IDC. This represents a massive opportunity for cloud networking to support the ongoing adoption of cloud services throughout Japan. Megaport's expansion into Japan brings strong value to both end users and partners, broadening the choice of service providers and enabling greater access to direct cloud connectivity. This expansion also allows Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) the ability to quickly extend their reach and enables more customers to easily connect to their services from Japan. Customers can build robust cloud-to-cloud connections to support multicloud architectures with Megaport Cloud Router, a powerful virtual router service.

Benefits include:

Choice: Megaport provides direct private access to an industry-leading 141 cloud on-ramps and more than 525 data centers, including cloud onramps in Tokyo .

Megaport provides direct private access to an industry-leading 141 cloud on-ramps and more than 525 data centers, including cloud onramps in . Security and Performance : Reliable, direct, private connections that bypass the public internet.

: Reliable, direct, private connections that bypass the public internet. Marketplace: A global ecosystem of over 350 service providers, including Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Nutanix, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce, and SAP.

A global ecosystem of over 350 service providers, including Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Nutanix, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce, and SAP. Ease-of-use: Enable hybrid cloud, multicloud, and cloud-to-cloud architectures via point-and-click provisioning with the intelligent Megaport Cloud Router .

Enable hybrid cloud, multicloud, and cloud-to-cloud architectures via point-and-click provisioning with the intelligent . Performance: Localise applications and terminate traffic closer to the edge where performance matters.

Localise applications and terminate traffic closer to the edge where performance matters. Scalability: Elastic connectivity supports business needs and aligns to cloud consumption models.

"Japan has proven to be one of the leading cloud markets in the Asia Pacific region and has been growing at a rapid rate over the last several years," said Josh Munro, EVP APAC at Megaport. "Megaport is very excited to launch services in Tokyo. This will provide opportunity for our existing customers to grow with Megaport and create new opportunities for Megaport to service our local partners and customers. We sincerely thank our data centre and cloud partners who have helped us enable a robust footprint and broad service reach in Japan. We look forward to further expanding into Osaka in 2020 and building on a very strong foundation we have created."

"Cloud Service Providers have made massive investments in Japan to meet the growing demand for cloud-based services," said Vincent English, CEO at Megaport. "Businesses in Japan are increasingly utilising multiple service providers to build their next generation IT services. Megaport is excited to partner with leading data centres around the country to extend the reach of cloud services to where enterprises house their critical private IT infrastructure. With Megaport Cloud Router available in Japan, customers can directly connect their service providers together for cloud-to-cloud applications. The Megaport Software Defined Network (SDN) offers choice, flexibility, and ease of use through a single global network, allowing businesses to simplify and accelerate their journey to the cloud."

Megaport services are currently live in Tokyo with service expansion to Osaka expected for the end of March 2020.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects more than 1,500 customers in more than 525 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and a member of the SAP PartnerEdge open ecosystem.

To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com .

