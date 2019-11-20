International Development News
Development News Edition

China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 (CHTF2019) Concludes in Shenzhen

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Shenzhen
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 08:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 08:13 IST
China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 (CHTF2019) Concludes in Shenzhen

The 21st China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF2019), themed "Invigorating the Greater Bay Area through Opening-up and Innovation", concluded with success in Shenzhen on November 17, 2019. The 5-day event provided a platform for exhibitions, forums, technology exchanges, and cooperations and played an active role in promoting technological innovations and enhancing innovation environment.

With an area of 142,000m2, CHTF2019 attracted a total of 3,315 exhibitors to showcase 10,216 high-tech projects in fields such as AI, smart home, intelligent manufacturing, IoT, smart driving, smart+, car networking, 5G, and blockchain.

148 delegations from 44 countries and international organizations such as Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea, the US, and the EU, as well as 33 provinces and municipalities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan participated in the fair. 29 well-known universities showcased their hi-tech projects.

Meanwhile, a total of 256 high-level forums, salons and technical conferences were held, attracting 576,000 attendees. 1,253 journalists from 306 domestic and overseas media outlets reported the event.

In addition to Huawei, ZTE, Fuji, Ping An Technology, NTT DATA, Hong Kong Telecom and other leading enterprises, many unicorns or quasi-unicorns exhibited at the fair, where a total of 2,077 new products and 701 new technologies were unveiled, 400 more than last year.

In addition, 60 renowned guests including Nobel laureates, a Turing Award winner, Chinese and foreign academicians, scientists, and economists delivered speeches. Senior managers from IBM, Bosch, Philips, Fujitsu, Midea and Thunder, participated in various forums and other activities. 9 dignitaries of deputy ministerial or above level from Iran, Hungary, Serbia, Ireland and the UAE attended the fair.

Gathering innovative resources in the Greater Bay Area that encompasses Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, CHTF2019 also set up a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao exhibition area to showcase new opportunities for regional coordinated development and help build a stronger technological innovation center in the Area.

In its 21st year, CHTF has become ever more experienced in building a trading platform for scientific and technological achievements. CHTF will continue to work hand in hand with all sectors in the hi-tech industry to add new impetus to China's hi-tech development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1031623/Hall_1_CHTF_2019.jpg

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Options fade for last Hong Kong campus protesters as US bill angers China

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options early on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. Reuters witnesses said fewer ...

Simon Gourley becomes Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019

A huge congratulations to Simon Gourley from Domaine Thomson, Central Otago for becoming the Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019. Having won the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year competition at the end of August, he went on to represe...

HIGHLIGHTS-Protesters in a Hong Kong university search for escape route

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside a besieged Hong Kong university were weighing a narrowing range of options on Wednesday as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. Following is the latest news from t...

UPDATE 3-Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 mln money laundering breaches

Regulators on Wednesday accused Australias Westpac Banking Corp of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, saying the bank ignored red flags and enabled payments from convicted child sex offenders and high risk countries for year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019