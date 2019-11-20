International Development News
Development News Edition

OKEx Made to Top 10 Exchanges, According to CryptoCompare's Latest Exchange Benchmark

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Valletta
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 12:56 IST
OKEx Made to Top 10 Exchanges, According to CryptoCompare's Latest Exchange Benchmark

OKEx (www.okex.com) has made to the top 10 exchanges among 160+ active spot exchanges globally, according to the latest cryptocurrency Exchange Benchmark report from CryptoCompare, a global leader in digital asset data. With a refined methodology, the new report now offers market participants and new entrants the most comprehensive, granular and reliable source of information on the best digital asset trading venues. OKEx takes the top spot with a grade A verification in the Q3 report, further highlighting OKEx's continuous effort and innovation in product development.

"We are glad to be well-received by our customers and analysts. It is so encouraging to see our years of hard work has paid off with a grade A verification and such ranking," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. "Such honor by a trusted firm reflects that we are endeavoring on the right track. We will never stop improving and will continue to develop and bring the best products to the global community. We hope to see ourselves at a higher position next time."

Launched in June 2019, CryptoCompare's Exchange Benchmark was created in response to the growing concerns over cryptocurrency exchanges engaging in wash trading and incentivised trading schemes to inflate volumes. The rankings bring transparency to the market and serve as a guide to traders, investors, regulators and exchange service providers who wish to understand the crypto exchange landscape and manage risks effectively.

The analysis reveals the top ten exchanges to be: Gemini (1), itBit (2), Coinbase (3), Kraken (4), Bitstamp (5), Liquid (6), OKEx (7), Poloniex (8), bitFlyer (9) and Bitfinex (10). 

The ranking components include: geography; legal/regulatory; investment; team/company; data provision; trade surveillance; and market quality. Analysis is based on public information and detailed methodology is made freely available, underscoring CryptoCompare's commitment to bringing greater transparency and improved decision-making to the cryptocurrency marketplace.

About CryptoCompare

CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 3,200+ coins and 150,000+ currency pairs.

By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

For more information, please visit https://data.cryptocompare.com.

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, futures trading, and perpetual swap trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1032642/Top_12_crypto_exchanges_listed_CryptoCompare_Exchange_Benchmark.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973767/OKEx.jpg

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kohli named PETA India's Person of the Year

India captain Virat Kohli was on Wednesday named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA Indias Person of the Year for 2019 for his animal advocacy efforts. A vegetarian, Kohlis efforts to improve conditions for animals include sen...

UK outraged at "torture" of ex-Hong Kong consulate employee

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday condemned Chinas treatment of a former employee of Britains Hong Kong consulate who told a newspaper Chinese secret police beat him as they sought information about pro-democracy protests ...

Team for WI series: Rohit's workload to be discussed, out-of-form Dhawan may be on trial

Vice-captain Rohit Sharmas workload management and opener Shikhar Dhawans poor form are expected to dominate the deliberations when the national selection committee meets here on Thursday to decide on Indias limited-overs squads for the hom...

The Kerala government moves High Court against acquittal

The Kerala government moves High Court against acquittalof the accused in Walayar sisters death case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019