Mobile Banking Apps Score Highest User Loyalty Level, New Report From Adjust and App Annie Reveals

Adjust , the industry leader in mobile measurement, fraud prevention and cybersecurity, released today The Mobile Finance Report 2019 with App Annie , the leader in mobile market data and analytics. It highlights the high-growth markets for banking apps and details the benchmarks and metrics marketers must aim for, to acquire and retain high-value audiences.

The global report — which draws from Adjust and App Annie internal data from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 — analyzes more than 90 apps from 36 countries.

APAC is the leader in finance app use globally, but western markets are poised for impressive growth

Finance app downloads in Asia , driven by the uptake of super apps such as WeChat and Alipay, have grown by nearly 4x in just four years. Downloads have jumped from 383 million in 2014, to peak at 1.84 billion in 2018.

, driven by the uptake of super apps such as WeChat and Alipay, have grown by nearly 4x in just four years. Downloads have jumped from 383 million in 2014, to peak at 1.84 billion in 2018. App uptake in Europe and North America is in the early stages of a powerful growth trajectory. This strong momentum, fueled by increased consumer interest in mobile-only app banks and frictionless financial services, suggests these regions are on the "cusp of exponential growth."

"Finance apps have had an enormous growth spurt over the last four years," said Paul H. Müller, co-founder and CTO of Adjust. "But huge download numbers don't always translate into loyalty. It's all about using analytics to anticipate user needs, defining and targeting customer segments, and building deep relationships with every single user."

Finance apps retain long and strong

Nearly one-third (32%) of users return on Day 1, and 15% are still using the app by Day 30. Compared to 15 app verticals, Banking apps come in a strong third, with a Day 30 retention rate trailing only News (18%) and Music (17%).

Overall, banking app performance is far more consistent — and less erratic — than many other app verticals. The retention curve for banking apps reveals ample opportunities to re-engage and retarget users early in the life cycle who are showing signs they may lapse.

Payment apps are driving the next wave of financial innovation

Payment app uptake is strong; however, moderate retention rates suggest marketers would do well to use more channels and approaches to activate and motivate their audiences. An analysis of retention rates across 15 app categories shows Payment apps have room to grow.

"Given the growth and retention rates we're seeing for finance apps, mobile is becoming the de facto channel for managing money," said Danielle Levitas, EVP Global Marketing and Insight of App Annie. "The winning apps will be those that offer users simple in-app onboarding, intuitive UX, strong security, and a more personalized experience."

For additional findings and key takeaways, as well as a regional spotlight on APAC payment apps, download the full report here .

About Adjust

Adjust is the industry leader in mobile measurement, fraud prevention and cybersecurity. Born at the heart of the mobile economy and grown out of a passion for technology, the globally operating company now has 15 offices around the world.

By making marketing simpler, smarter and more secure, Adjust empowers data-driven marketers to build the most successful apps in the world. Adjust is a marketing partner with all major platforms. In total, more than 30,000 apps from global leading brands including NBC Universal, Procter & Gamble and Tencent Games have implemented Adjust's solutions to secure their budgets and improve performance.

About App Annie

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. App Annie's mission to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. The company created the mobile app data market and is committed to delivering the industry's most complete mobile performance offering. More than 1,100 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across the globe and spanning all industries rely on App Annie as the standard to revolutionize their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 12 offices worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819657/Adjust_Logo.jpg

Contact info

Joshua Grandy

PR & Communications Manager (U.S.)

Email: pr@adjust.com

Phone: +1-484-683-5929

