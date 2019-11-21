International Development News
Manish Bharti Appointed as UiPath India President

The leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, UiPath, today announced that Manish Bharti has been elevated to the role of President for the India region, effective November 22, 2019. Manish joined UiPath India at its inception, to lead Sales function and then served as UiPath's Senior Vice President of Global Accounts. In this new role, he will scale UiPath by overseeing all business and technology units within the company's India operations. Raghunath Subramanian, previously CEO for UiPath India, has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of UiPath Entities in India.

Manish will be responsible for accelerating business growth for UiPath in India. His focus will be aimed at scaling RPA implementations across diverse industry verticals - Banking & Financial Services, Technology, Manufacturing, Retail and Healthcare leading engagements with global Fortune 500 companies for deeper adoption of RPA. He will also take on additional responsibilities from Rajeev Mittal who is moving on to pursue other endeavors.

Speaking about the appointment, Daniel Dines, UiPath co-founder and CEO said, "Manish is a 'business builder' with proven experience of setting up and scaling complex technology businesses across North America, Asia Pacific and India. In his previous role at UiPath, Manish has led several of our key customer relationships across the globe and we are confident that he will steer UiPath's growth by offering customers a seamless experience and helping them accelerate their digital transformation journey."

UiPath's growth is unparalleled among software companies, with the company planning to end 2019 at $300 million in annual recurring revenue. Because of UiPath's ease of use, scalability and open platform, the company has cultivated the world's largest RPA community exceeding 5,000 customers, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 and eight of the Fortune 10. As the hot bed of RPA talent, India serves as a strategic location and investment for the company and houses UiPath's second largest engineering development center. In addition to technical talent and innovation, the team in India also forms the base for global shared services that includes pre-sales consultants, sales, solution architects and customer success functions.

Daniel added: "I would like to thank Raghu for building our India business from scratch. He has been instrumental in building developer and academic momentum for the UiPath platform and championing India as the RPA talent pool of the world. I am excited to have him start a new critical role as Non-Executive Chairman for UiPath India where he will continue to evangelize the power of automation to help us deliver long-term sustainable returns for our customers."

Raghu commented: "It has been a true honor to help take UiPath to the market leadership position. I have tremendous confidence in Manish Bharti to continue the growth trajectory of UiPath in India. In this next stage, I look forward to providing Manish and the team with counsel and support to ensure we take our industry to its full potential in India."

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the 'automation first' era - championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently recognized as the top company on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 and number 3 on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100, UiPath is one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide.

All product and company names are trademarksor registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

