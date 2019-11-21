CtrlS Supports Indian Armed Forces for Hyderabad 10K Run

International Development News
CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. – Asia's Largest Tier-4 Datacenter and Managed Services provider has announced support for Indian Armed Forces participating in the Freedom Hyderabad 10K run that will take place on November 24, 2019.

The company is sponsoring five hundred Soldiers and Officers from Indian Armed Forces to help them participate in the Hyderabad10K run based on the theme 'It's My City My Run - #Runtobefree' under various run categories. According to the organizer, the race will start at People's Plaza and cover the distance all around Hussainsagar Lake, and conclude at People's Plaza. An estimated 15,000 citizens are likely to participate in the race.

"Indian Armed forces play a very important role in safeguarding our country. They deserve to be encouraged," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd. He further added, "We take immense pride in the forces, and we are proud of the fact that B.Srinu – the armed forces solider was the winner of the last year Hyderabad10K marathon. This year too, we are delighted be support our Indian Soldiers participate at the Hyderabad10K run and we wish them the very best".

Sandeep Madan, an ace ultra-marathon runner from Indian Army expressed his gratitude and thanks to CtrlS for supporting the Soldiers as well as Officers from the Armed Forces.

B.S.Rao, Vice President Marketing, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, said, "It is interesting to note that, while Indian Armed Forces play a key role in protecting the country, CtrlS plays a key role in protecting the mission-critical data of Indian businesses through its Tier-4 and military grade datacenters."

The Hyderabad10K Run Foundation was established in the year 2003, under the leadership of many social elites of Hyderabad, with the following objectives: Bring the city together irrespective of the socio-economic status of the populace. Promote health, fitness and sports among the people & drive home the idea that "Every Step Counts". Growing year on year; Hyderabad10K Run, the city's oldest Running event, has completed its 16th Edition in the year 2018 with a whopping 15,000 participants.

The Run is getting ready for a bigger, zeal filled 17th Edition on 24th Nov 2019 at People's Plaza, Necklace Road.

About CtrlS

CtrlS is Asia's Largest Tier 4 datacenter and managed services provider and trusted advisor to over 3,500 Indian and world's leading organizations including Fortune 100 and ET 100 companies supported by 200 innovations over the last eight years.

CtrlS operates two state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad, Mumbai. Noida and Bangalore, while the company soon plans to launch its 5 Million Square Feet Hyperscale facilities in three major cities.

The Company has over 1,800 employees and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

The company has been the frontrunners in innovation and ushering in a paradigm shift in technologies and infrastructure and has pioneered several initiatives including launching India's 1st and Asia's Largest Tier-4 Datacenters, DR as a Service (DRaaS) one of the First's in the Industry, Cloud4C World's First Tier 4 Cloud with a Built-in DR and Community Cloud for Banking and ERP.

CtrlS offering comprise of Co-location Services, Managed Services, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), DR as a Service (DRaaS), Cloud (Private, Hybrid, Public), Content Delivery Network (CDN), Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM), Work Area Recovery (WAR) and SAP HANA Hosting, Security Operations Center (SOC) and Total Infrastructure Outsourcing (TIO).

To know more visit www.ctrls.in

Media Contact:
B.S.Rao
srinivasrao.b@ctrls.in
Vice President (Marketing, PR and Communications)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899507/CtrlS_Logo.jpg

