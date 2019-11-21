International Development News
Casio Launches Heritage Casiotone Series as Smart Keyboards

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-11-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:41 IST
Casio India is delighted to announce the release of the Casiotone CT-S Series in India. Casiotone Series is designed to be a revolutionary game-changer and further expand the market by attracting a new set of users.

Approaching the 40th anniversary of the iconic Casiotone series, Casio originally leveraged their digital technology in January of 1980 to release the first digital keyboard - Casiotone 201, a digital keyboard that could replicate the tones of a variety of instruments. The CT- 201 was the first in a long run of innovative releases for Casio, and they have since then developed a variety of products, which have enabled more people to enjoy the beauty of music, as conveniently as possible.

The release of Casiotone honors a special moment in Casio's history as the early pioneers of electronic keyboards. The NEW range continues that spirit of innovation, enabling a fresh generation to enjoy this classic instrument, re-imagined with today's technological advancements.

"We are excited to introduce the newest evolution of the Casiotone series to a new generation of music lovers," said Kulbhushan Seth, Vice President of Casio India Co. Pvt Ltd. "After almost four decades of successfully delivering musical products made with cutting-edge technology and musical artistry that create authentic piano sound quality, we couldn't be happier to continue to bring music into the lives of enthusiasts of all ages. We have made the keyboards smarter by introducing an updated Chordana Play app which will take music learning to the next level."

This series has ground-breaking features never before seen in any other keyboard.

  • Portability is taken to the next level with a sleek, lightweight design which is 30% less in volume as compared to existing keyboards along with an ergonomic Handle Grip and a battery backup of more than 13 hours that can make music anywhere & anytime.
  • The look and style of the keyboards are unmatched. Featuring a slim design and availability in Bold colors like Red, White & Black makes this the ultimate stylish accessory.
  • Easiest Operation guarantees that it will take only a couple of minutes to start playing the keyboard once out of the box.
  • Updated Chordana Play app connectivity which makes self-learning for the DIY Generation possible. With the app's Game-like interface, learning music was never easier.
  • The new speakers also feature stronger magnets and a function that optimizes equalization in tandem with volume.

The three models in the series are CT-S100, CT-S200, CT-S300. Casio India is also introducing a unique and stylish carry bag for each of these new models.

About Casio India

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.

Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks, ECR (Electronic Cash register) and EMI (Electronic Musical Instrument). The company has also established service centers across the country to provide after-sales-service at the doorstep of the customer. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range.

Media Contact:
Abhishek Awasthi
abhisheka@casio.co.in
+91-9810464644
Assistant Manager
Casio India Co. Pvt Ltd

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033647/Casio_Keyboard_Launch.jpg

