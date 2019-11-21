International Development News
TriLumina Launches 3 W Surface-Mount Flip Chip Back-Emitting VCSEL Array Without The Need For A Submount

TriLumina Launches 3 W Surface-Mount Flip Chip Back-Emitting VCSEL Array Without The Need For A Submount

TriLumina®, the leading developer of flip chip vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) technology for 3D sensing, announces the launch of the world's first 3 W surface-mount, flip-chip, back-emitting VCSEL array without the need for a package submount or bond wires for mobile 3D sensing cameras. This new VCSEL-on-Board (VoB) technology enables higher performance, smaller size and lower costs, and simplifies time-of-flight (ToF) camera supply chains as compared to conventional VCSELs for 3D sensing.

"We were very pleased to launch the 4 W VoB for automotive applications this past summer," said Brian Wong, president and chief executive officer of TriLumina. "Now, with the new 3 W flip-chip VoB, TriLumina has created an even smaller form factor, which enables a thinner and smaller solution with improved performance as compared to conventional top-emitting VCSELs specifically targeted at mobile ToF applications."

Conventional VCSEL arrays are mounted on a submount and use bond wires for electrical connections. The new 3 W VCSEL on board surface mount technology (SMT) device is a compact, surface-mountable design, consisting of a single VCSEL array die that is flip-chipped with standard SMT to a printed circuit board (PCB) without the need for a submount carrier for the VCSEL die at the same time as other SMT components on the same PCB. TriLumina's integrated back-side etched micro-lenses enable integrated optics, which further reduces part height as compared to conventional VCSELs with separate optical lenses. It has the smallest footprint with the lowest cost implementation in its class, making it ideal for use in mobile devices.

Although direct flip-chip SMT technology has been used in other components such as radio frequency (RF) and power field-effect transistor (FET) chips, TriLumina's VoB is the first time this technology has been able to be used on a VCSEL device. The VCSEL device uses copper pillars with solder bumps that are currently in use for other types of products and mounts directly to a PCB using standard lead-free SMT, with the added benefit of built-in hermeticity and excellent thermal properties due to TriLumina's unique back-emitting VCSEL structure. The VoB family of products is starting sampling now. Contact TriLumina for data sheets, and additional technical and pricing information.

Please visit http://www.trilumina.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029733/TriLumina_3_W_VoB_SMT_VCSEL_Pencil.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950577/TriLumina_Logo.jpg

