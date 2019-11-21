G2 User Reviews Now Available in AWS Marketplace

G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd) user reviews are now syndicated in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace . G2 is one of the world's largest marketplaces for businesses to discover, select, and manage technology. More than 3 million people visit G2 monthly to help them find some of the best software products and professional services for their business, across 1700+ categories. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. The engagement with AWS builds on an existing relationship.

G2 and AWS Marketplace are ingesting more than 20,000 user reviews, for products available in AWS Marketplace. With more than 4,800 products from 1,400 vendors, users will now see more than 20,000 authenticated business software user reviews that reach over 230,000 customers using AWS Marketplace.

"G2 customer reviews in AWS Marketplace will help customers find verified reviews, allowing them to make a transparent and comprehensive buying decision for solutions running on AWS," said Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are excited to bring thousands of additional reviews to our customers through G2."

G2 ensures high quality product reviews because all 1,000,000+ reviews on G2 are validated and moderated by a person. Every G2 review now available in AWS Marketplace has been submitted by a verified user of the technology and wasn't paid for or influenced by a vendor.

"The old way companies discovered software and cloud services lacked transparency and was inauthentic. We started G2 to fix that," said Godard Abel, CEO of G2. "By giving B2B shoppers impartial insights from peer reviews to help them buy the best-fitting cloud services, we are demonstrating our customer obsession, a value we share with AWS."

This latest ecosystem news follows the recent announcement that G2 has partnered with CDW , a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)