Impetus Technologies India Recognized Among Top 25 'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019'

  • PR Newswire
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 07:00 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 07:00 IST
Great Place to Work® the global authority in creating, assessing and identifying the Best Workplaces world over, recently recognized Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. in the Top 25 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019' list.

A key differentiator for Impetus has been its culture of ownership, innovation, collaboration, and celebration that has enabled them to attract talent across the country. This is the first time that an IT company based in Central India has made it to the list of the Top 25 India's Best Workplaces in the IT and IT-BPM sector.

On this recognition, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment said, "At Impetus, we believe in creating a 'World of Possibilities' for our teams. With a vision to create leaders in each one, we are constantly engaged in providing avenues that foster ownership of their work, creating an environment of trust and camaraderie. Our teams' determination, ownership and aptitude have catalyzed a transformational change in the way we are perceived. I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the other companies that have made it to the list."

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd

Impetus Technologies is a software products, solutions, and services company focused on enabling a unified clear and present view for the intelligent enterprise. The company has been the 'Partner of Choice' for Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their data lifecycle by enabling EDW modernization, unification of data sources, advanced analytics, and self-service BI consumption.

About Great Place to Work®:

It is the global authority in creating, assessing and identifying the Best Workplaces world over. Every year, Great Place to Work® partners more than 3000+ organizations in India and after a rigorous assessment, identifies the best of them as Great Workplaces. 'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM' is a celebration of the best work cultures in the IT & IT-BPM sector in the country. It is the most prestigious and the most credible employer brand recognition.

Media Contact :
Arpita Das
arpita.das@impetus.co.in
+91-9819960557
Lead - Communication & Branding,
Impetus Technologies

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/367508/impetus_logo_Logo.jpg

