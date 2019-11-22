International Development News
Development News Edition

Lack of exercise among adolescents risks compromising health, UN agency warns

In the first study of its kind on global and regional trends among 11 to 17-year-olds, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that around 80 percent of them do less than 60 minutes of activity per day – the minimum daily recommendation.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 08:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 08:48 IST
Lack of exercise among adolescents risks compromising health, UN agency warns
According to the study, the Philippines had the highest inactivity levels among boys, at 93 percent, while in South Korea, researchers found that 97 percent of girls failed to do enough exercise. Image Credit: Flickr

An alarming lack of exercise among adolescents across the world risks seriously compromising their health into adulthood, the UN said on Thursday. In the first study of its kind on global and regional trends among 11 to 17-year-olds, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that around 80 percent of them do less than 60 minutes of activity per day – the minimum daily recommendation.

Philippines boys and South Korean girls 'least active'

According to the study, the Philippines had the highest inactivity levels among boys, at 93 percent, while in South Korea, researchers found that 97 percent of girls failed to do enough exercise.

In gender terms on average, 85 per of girls failed to do enough globally, only slightly worse than boys (78 percent).

"From 2001 to 2016 we found that there's been no improvement in patterns of activity in this age group…one hour out of their lives each day to be physically active and to get a health benefit from being physically active," said the WHO study co-author Dr. Leanne Riley. "That can be made up of different small chunks of their time, anything that adds up to 60 minutes."

No need to push it to get health benefits

Insisting that physical activity needn't be overly strenuous or vigorous for it to be beneficial, Dr. Riley explained that jogging, walking, cycling or "just trying to be active" can all make a positive difference.

In the long-term, failing to do enough exercise leaves people vulnerable to a range of non-communicable and preventable illnesses, WHO has repeatedly warned.

These non-communicable diseases include heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, breast, and colon cancer.

Healthier body – and mind - from exercise

An additional benefit of physical activity is improved mental health, Dr. Riley insisted, highlighting that exercise also promotes learning, delays the onset of dementia and can help maintain a healthy weight.

"If they do it…they're likely to be healthier adults too," said the WHO study lead co-author Dr. Regina Guthold, insisting on the importance of establishing healthy habits early on.

According to the study of 1.6 million school-going students from 146 countries, girls were less active than boys in all but four of them: Tonga, Samoa, Afghanistan, and Zambia.

The difference between the amount of exercise between boys and girls was greater than 10 percent in almost a third of countries in 2016, and this trend became more pronounced in almost three-quarters of nations surveyed between 2001 and 2016.

Bangladesh, Singapore, Thailand - most improvements

The countries showing the most improvement in activity levels among boys were Bangladesh (from 73 percent to 63 percent), Singapore and Thailand (78 to 70), Benin (79 to 71) and the U.S. and Ireland (71 to 64).

In the case of the US, the study authors noted the likely positive impact of national sports promotion initiatives, although these appeared to have had more success with boys than girls, they said.

Among girls, in general, the changes in activity levels were small over the review period, the WHO study found, ranging from a twohttps://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/development-agenda/percent increase in Singapore – from 85 percent to 83 percent – to a one percent increase in Afghanistan (87 percent to 88 percent).

Under the 2030 Global Goals Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted in 2015 by the international community, Governments agreed to a 15 percent improvement in activity levels by 2030.

"We are off-track; this target will not be met if these trends continue," Dr. Guthold insisted.

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Brookfield Properties Joins Global Campaign Driving Disability Inclusion at the Workplace

Prepares to host India Inc.-The Valuable 500 with CII-India Business Disability Network IBDN and EnAble India, to make disability inclusion a boardroom agenda. New Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaBrookfield Properties today announced its ...

IIT Kharagpur researchers find Iron Age evidence in Gujarat

Researchers from IIT Kharagpur have found archaelogical evidence of a 3,000-year-old Iron Age settlement at Karim Shahi and a Historic to Medieval settlement at Vigakot near Thar desert. While the archaelogical remains found at Karim Shahi...

FOREX-Currencies in paralysis as trade 'headline fatigue' sets in

The dollar trod water on Friday as a week of mixed messages on the prospect of Sino-U.S. tariff rollbacks left traders on edge and currency markets paralysed, ahead of the release of closely-watched manufacturing data. Headline fatigue has ...

Eden Gardens all set for historic day-night Test between India-Bangladesh

The Test between India and Bangladesh today will be a historic moment as both the sides will play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball here at the Eden Gardens. This will also be the first under lights Test in India. When India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019