International Development News
Development News Edition

Entrepreneurial Well-being - a study by ASCENT Foundation and Mariwala Health Initiative Launched at the ASCENT Conclave 2019

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:45 IST

The Fourth Edition of the ASCENT Conclave, the annual event of the prestigious ASCENT Foundation was held recently, wherein more than 600 entrepreneurs along with industry experts came together to share stories of their entrepreneurial journeys exchange ideas, insights and experiences. With the theme 'Rewiring for Resilience', it highlighted the importance of leaders who work tirelessly to handle adversity, minimise stress, and unite the team to overcome challenges victoriously.

The gathering further witnessed the unveiling of the the ASCENT Foundation and Mariwala Health Initiative Study on 'Entrepreneurial well-being', which highlights the pressing issue of mental health and well-being. The report brought to the foreground, a really poignant concern pertaining to the stress faced by the leaders and business owners of organisations. The study is co-designed by entrepreneurs and mental health practitioners that challenge the conventional paradigms of social research, by centering the experiences of the entrepreneurs, rather than an expert-diagnostic view. 

The top three stress points as per the study are managing and monitoring finances, workforce management and persistent fear of failure. Majority of the study participants have said that they experienced anxiety, confusion, irritability and frustration sometimes during their entrepreneurial journey. The study also notes that entrepreneurs are more likely to use personal coping strategies like sports or join entrepreneurial peer groups such as ASCENT to manage their stress and maintain their mental health and well-being rather than access professional help.

Commenting on the conclave and key report findings, Harsh Mariwala, Founder, ASCENT Foundation and Mariwala Health Initiative and Chairman, Marico Ltd. said, "Mental health and well-being is a critical challenge that has come under the spotlight with a number of organisations realising its value. The question of prime importance today is about the pressure building on the leaders of organisations. The ASCENT and Mariwala Health Initiative Study on Entrepreneurial Well-being is a clear indication that entrepreneurs need specific, relevant and flexible mental well-being support. We are excited to have released the study at the ASCENT Conclave which had more than 600 entrepreneurs witness the start of this much required conversation around mental health and well-being."

Priti Sridhar, Chief Development Officer, MHI added, "The growing focus on mental health and work - has been restricted to start-ups, or mental health at the workplace. The ASCENT and MHI (Mariwala Health Initiative) study explores how entrepreneurs experience unique life-stressors that affect their well-being. The well-being of the leader of the organisation affects not just the individual, but also employees and the organisation. Using this study as a building block, MHI will create resources that help entrepreneurs to invest in their own well-being." 

The ASCENT Conclave witnessed 20 New Age Entrepreneurs, Innovators, Change Makers and Disruptors including Naveen Tewari (InMobi Group), as the keynote speaker, Anand Piramal (Piramal Group); Laksh Vaaman Sehgal (Motherson Group); Ashni Biyani (Future Ideas); Ashwini Ashokan (Vue.ai); Deepak Garg (Rivigo); Tarun Mathur (Policybazaar.com); Anita and Harsha Bhogle (Prosearch Consultants); Capt Raghu Raman, Sunanda Jayaseelan (ET Now); Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals and YEA! India); Abheek Singhi (Boston Consulting Group) among others.

To know more about ASCENT Conclave 2019 and download the detailed study, visit https://ascentfoundation.in/conclave2019/

About ASCENT Foundation:

ASCENT is a not-for-profit expression of Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.) and his passion to identify high-potential growth-ready entrepreneurs and enable them to grow their enterprise. ASCENT is designed as powerful peer-to-peer platforms that leverages the 'power of collective' through self-facilitated Trust Groups, and enables entrepreneurs to share and exchange experiences, ideas, insights, and create a healthy ecosystem to learn from each other. Since its launch in 2012, ASCENT has selected over 500 entrepreneurs as members who are part of 43 operational Trust Groups. The composition of these members is quite diverse with a 47:53 split between Manufacturing and Services Industries; 44% Family Businesses; 10% Women Entrepreneurs and in all about 65+ diverse industries represented. The aggregate annual revenue of the ASCENT members is more than Rs. 22,000 crores with individual member turnover ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2000+ crores. For more details, please visit: http://www.ascentfoundation.in

Media Contact:
Parmpreet Kaur
operations@communicateindia.com
+91-9870390819
Communicate India

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

U2, AR Rahman collaborate for new track

Irish band U2 has launched a new track, Ahimsa, in collaboration with Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, ahead of their maiden performance in the country. Island Records announced the release of the track which aims to celebrate the ...

Malta police need more time to question man in journalist murder case -PM

Police decided to release on bail a person of interest in the investigation into the murder of a Maltese journalist because they need more time to question him, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday. If a person is taken to court, he ...

Veteran filmmakers talk about Indian cinema, budgets, OTT platforms at IFFI

An In conversation session on the evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 50 years was held on the sidelines of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa today. Veteran filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Shaji N. Karun and Film Crit...

UPDATE 2-Few protesters left on trashed HK campus as siege nears end

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered on Friday, while others searched for escape routes past riot police who surrounded the campus but said there was no deadline for ending the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019