Odisha Govt Inks MoU With eGov Foundation for State-wide Implementation of Municipal Services Platform

To achieve the ambitious plan of driving e-governance and improved citizen services across all 114 ULBs (Urban Local Bodies) in the state, the Govt of Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with eGov Foundation on November 21, 2019.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, and other dignitaries from the Government of Odisha and eGov foundation.

Under the MoU, eGov Foundation will provide a full stack of municipal services applications along with its flagship DIGIT Platform (Digital Infrastructure for Governance, Impact & Transformation) - Open Source Platform for Urban Governance. The application suite includes Dashboard, ULB Portal, Public Grievance Management, Finance and Accounting, Property Tax Management, Trade License, Online Building Permission System, etc which will be accessible through web and mobile app.

"This partnership would entail both Odisha govt and eGov Foundation driving their efforts towards initiatives that enable and position Odisha at the forefront of a citizen-centric, participatory governance. Bringing municipal services closer to the citizens and enabling the civic employees, Odisha aims at strengthening the social and economic performance of the cities and it's urban development," -Shri G. Mathivathanan, IAS, Principal Secretary

"As a step further to foster e-Governance in the state, Odisha has adopted the twin strategies of boosting the efficiency of civic employees even as the delivery of municipal services are strengthened. Partnering with eGov Foundation will help Odisha govt accelerate adoption of information technology to reach scale, increase impact, and elevate the service delivery standards & mechanisms," -Shri Sangramjit Nayak, IAS, Director of Municipal Administration

Speaking on this initiative, Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation, expressed, "At eGov Foundation our mission is to improve the quality of life in India's cities and towns by enabling responsive and reliable local services through our open platform -DIGIT. This partnership with Odisha govt is aimed at bringing citizens closer to the government by easy to access and transparent services and improving the accountability and capacity of civic employees by providing them tools and data to their jobs more efficiently."

About eGov Foundation

eGov Foundation was established in 2003 by Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni to partner with city administrators in their drive to leverage the transformative power of technology for better quality of life in our cities and to make them sustainable. In order to address the need for scale and speed eGov has built DIGIT platform- a Public Digital Good that can be used by Governments, Enterprises and civil society to co-create and deploy locally relevant solutions. Over the last 16 years, we have partnered with more than 900 towns and cities across India and more than 12 Cr Citizens have benefited from our platform. And we know there is much more to do to build a thriving, digitally-enabled ecosystem in all 4400+ towns and cities in India.