International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha Govt Inks MoU With eGov Foundation for State-wide Implementation of Municipal Services Platform

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:28 IST

To achieve the ambitious plan of driving e-governance and improved citizen services across all 114 ULBs (Urban Local Bodies) in the state, the Govt of Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with eGov Foundation on November 21, 2019.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, and other dignitaries from the Government of Odisha and eGov foundation.

Under the MoU, eGov Foundation will provide a full stack of municipal services applications along with its flagship DIGIT Platform (Digital Infrastructure for Governance, Impact & Transformation) - Open Source Platform for Urban Governance. The application suite includes Dashboard, ULB Portal, Public Grievance Management, Finance and Accounting, Property Tax Management, Trade License, Online Building Permission System, etc which will be accessible through web and mobile app.

"This partnership would entail both Odisha govt and eGov Foundation driving their efforts towards initiatives that enable and position Odisha at the forefront of a citizen-centric, participatory governance. Bringing municipal services closer to the citizens and enabling the civic employees, Odisha aims at strengthening the social and economic performance of the cities and it's urban development," -Shri G. Mathivathanan, IAS, Principal Secretary

"As a step further to foster e-Governance in the state, Odisha has adopted the twin strategies of boosting the efficiency of civic employees even as the delivery of municipal services are strengthened. Partnering with eGov Foundation will help Odisha govt accelerate adoption of information technology to reach scale, increase impact, and elevate the service delivery standards & mechanisms," -Shri Sangramjit Nayak, IAS, Director of Municipal Administration

Speaking on this initiative, Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation, expressed, "At eGov Foundation our mission is to improve the quality of life in India's cities and towns by enabling responsive and reliable local services through our open platform -DIGIT. This partnership with Odisha govt is aimed at bringing citizens closer to the government by easy to access and transparent services and improving the accountability and capacity of civic employees by providing them tools and data to their jobs more efficiently."

About eGov Foundation

eGov Foundation was established in 2003 by Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni to partner with city administrators in their drive to leverage the transformative power of technology for better quality of life in our cities and to make them sustainable. In order to address the need for scale and speed eGov has built DIGIT platform- a Public Digital Good that can be used by Governments, Enterprises and civil society to co-create and deploy locally relevant solutions. Over the last 16 years, we have partnered with more than 900 towns and cities across India and more than 12 Cr Citizens have benefited from our platform. And we know there is much more to do to build a thriving, digitally-enabled ecosystem in all 4400+ towns and cities in India.

Media Contact:
Neethu Joshwa
neethu.joshwa@egovernments.org
+91-8376987384
Marketing Manager
eGov Foundation

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Very poor' air quality in some districts of Haryana, Punjab's AQI worse too

Several districts in Haryana on Friday reported air quality indices in the very poor category. Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Jind reported the very poor air quality as their AQIs stood at 374, 317, 319, 311, 332 and 346 r...

Rohtang tunnel likely to open next May

The 8.8-km-long Rohtang tunnel being built on the Leh-Manali highway may become operational in next six months, an official spokesperson said here on Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Th...

Opposition asks PM to answer on electoral bonds, Cong protests in Parliament complex

The Opposition on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the allegations surrounding the electoral bonds scheme and accused the government of legalising corruption. Opposition parties led by the Congress, which protested...

IAN-BIRAC launch biotech-focused angel funding network, to support over 100 startups

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRAC has partnered with Indian Angel Network IAN to launch BioAngels to provide a platform for biotech angel investment in the country. The focused funding programme will help budding inno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019