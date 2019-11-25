International Development News
ActLight: Ultra Small, Very Low Power Consumption Heart Rate Monitoring Sensor for Hearables? You Need the ActLight Dynamic Photodiode

ActLight: Ultra Small, Very Low Power Consumption Heart Rate Monitoring Sensor for Hearables? You Need the ActLight Dynamic Photodiode

Long battery life, precision of measurements and very small size are the key requirements for vital signs monitoring sensors in hearable devices.

Despite ultra small detector area (<0.2mm2) and minimal LED power (<1uW/Hz), the sensor delivers convincing >70dB SNR. In addition, the ActLight solution provides a very strong output signal without AFE, further reducing the power consumption of the overall system.

The Dynamic PhotoDiode is the vital signs monitoring sensor of choice to meet the very demanding technical requirements of the hearable devices market.

For more information, contact us at info@act-light.com

About ActLight: ActLight SA, the company founded in 2011 and based in Switzerland, focuses on CMOS photonics and licenses its IP to customers in this field.

The patented CMOS-based photonics technology allows the substantial improvement of the efficiency and accuracy of various light sensing applications, such as Time-Of-Flight (TOF) based range meters, vital signs monitoring, 3D/2D cameras and much more. ActLight operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with a focus on mobile and wearable devices, healthcare/medtech, autonomous driving, drones and robotics.

