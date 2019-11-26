Indian IT Company eMudhra Limited Opens European Headquarters in The Hague

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 in Bangalore, India, eMudhra Limited, known as an innovative, consumer-oriented group that provides path-breaking and maverick solutions to transform the way consumers interact with large organizations, including government, has formally announced the opening of its European headquarters in The Hague. Dutch local government officials are excited to welcome eMudhra to The Hague.



"The Hague believes in close international cooperation between government, knowledge institutions and industry. In our region, we are fortunate enough to have such close cooperation between top universities, tech hubs, economic top sectors and businesses, which include Indian companies like HCL and Tech Mahindra. This is underlined by a government that promotes regional cooperation. We are proud to welcomeeMudhra to our city," says Deputy Mayor of the City of The Hague, Saskia Bruines.

From The Hague, eMudhra will serve its customers in Europe to empower their digital transformation.

Synergy between eMudhra and The Hague

One of the key deciding factors for establishing eMudhra's European headquarters in The Hague is the fact that the city is very internationally oriented and that it has established itself as a major hub for cyber security in Europe. This is demonstrated by the presence of Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), the NATO Communications and Information Agency, the Dutch cybersecurity, intelligence and security agencies as well as a wide range of cyber security businesses. In addition, the city is also home to The Hague Security Delta (HSD), the leading security cluster in Europe. All this has been a strong argument in favor of choosing The Hague.

"eMudhra has recently set up their European Headquarters in The Hague to offer trust services, cyber security and artificial intelligence solutions to customers in the European Union. eMudhra was attracted to The Hague because of its reputation in promoting companies focused on cyber security. eMudhra thanks The Hague Business Agency for the continued support it has received in helping set up its first presence in the European Union," explains Mr. Kaushik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President, eMudhra.



Growth through effective collaborations and partnerships

The Hague Business Agency (THBA), a Foreign Investment Agency of the Municipality of The Hague, is responsible for attracting foreign investments to the city. THBA has assisted eMudhra, by providing an exclusive tailor-made business program, which included a 'red carpet' fact-finding trip (FFT) and meetings with local government officials and stakeholders in the IT & Security ecosystem.

THBA has explained the benefits of setting up in The Hague, where there is a vast network of cyber security companies and government and knowledge institutions that are forming a solid cluster, working together on innovative cyber security solutions and knowledge development. All of the major partners are based in The Hague, which made it an obvious choice for settling in the city. THBA also worked in close collaboration with InnovationQuarter, leading to a successful completion of this project.

"After an expansion trajectory of almost three years, I am very proud to welcome eMudhra to the city of The Hague. I believe that The Hague's cyber security ecosystem provides eMudhra with the right elements to successfully kick-start their European operations," says Anesh Kisoen, International Business Advisor-India at The Hague Business Agency.

eMudhra is excited to open its European headquarters at The Hague, Netherlands. Considering the good cyber security and partner ecosystem and good government support, eMudhra is very optimistic about the success of its European venture.

About eMudhra Limited

Headquartered in Bangalore, India, eMudhra is a digital identity and leading trust service provider that is at the forefront of Digital Transformation and Cyber Security revolution across the world. Through their offices in the US, India, UAE, Malaysia and Singapore, eMudhra works with over 400 large enterprises to deploy proprietary solutions targeting niche areas such as Paperless Office, Identity and Access Management, Public Key infrastructure, Predictive Analytics and Blockchain.

For more information please visit https://www.emudhra.com/

About The Hague Business Agency

The Hague Business Agency (THBA) is a government funded organization specialized in economic development, investment promotion and Foreign Direct Investment in The Hague. THBA supports the Municipality of The Hague, The Hague Convention Bureau and the Bureau of Foreign Affairs in attracting international conferences, seminars and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to the city. THBA offers market insights and serves as a liaison with possible partners through organisation of fact-finding trips to explore the possibilities and the ecosystem in The Hague. Moreover, THBA acts like a guide: by providing services and advice when it comes to relocation, housing, permits, fiscal and legal tips. All in all, THBA is a non-profit one-stop shop for establishing a business in The Hague.



For more information, please visit: https://businessagency.thehague.com/

