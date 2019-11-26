Tejas Networks Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Bharat Electronics Limited - Receives Purchase Orders of Over INR 60 Crores

Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics Limited (BSE: 500049) (NSE: BEL), India's premier defence solution provider. The MoU envisages strategic cooperation, covering the use of Tejas' optical transmission, access and data-switching products for domestic & export markets by jointly capitalising on the emerging opportunities in defence communication, strategic communication, smart city, homeland security, metro and state network projects under the 'Make-in-India' program.

Tejas Networks has recently received purchase orders totalling over INR 60 crores from BEL, towards supply and services of its optical and data networking equipment for various projects won by BEL, which includes the Kerala Fibre Optic Network, defence communication networks and smart city projects.

Mrs. Anandi Ramalingam, Director (Marketing) at Bharat Electronics Limited said, "Communication technology is becoming a critical part of defence systems and having an indigenous eco-system is important to address our long-term strategic needs. We are pleased to partner with Tejas Networks, India's leading R&D-driven telecom products company in the private sector, and combine our complementary strengths to address emerging opportunities in the defence, strategic and civilian sector. BEL has proven capabilities in delivering projects that require complex electronic system design, engineering and production, while Tejas is strong in R&D-led, high-technology product development for optical and data communication. Working together, we expect to create a strong indigenous R&D-driven eco-system, which will reduce our dependence on foreign technology and boost high-value, indigenous electronics manufacturing within the country, in line with the Make in India program."

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks added, "We are excited to enter into a strategic partnership with BEL, India's flagship defence electronics company with an outstanding track record of execution and deep understanding of complex defence systems as well as strategic and civilian projects. This partnership will enable us to offer our state-of-the-art optical transmission, access and data-switching products for turnkey projects in India and internationally. It will also diversify our customer base across a wider set of networking applications and domains."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact

Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

About Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

BEL is a Navaratna Defence PSU under Ministry of Defence which is a multi-product, multi-technology organization with nine manufacturing units across the country and primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Defence Forces. BEL has expertise in the design, development, engineering and manufacture of Radar & Weapon Systems, NCS and Communications systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems, Electro-optics products, Tank Electronics & Gun Systems, Satcom Systems, Homeland Security & Smart City solutions, Strategic Components and selected Civilian products like Weather Radars, EVM, Traffic systems, Solar products, etc.

For more information, visit Bharat Electronics Ltd at http://www.bel-india.com

Media Contact:

Mr. Santosh Kesavan

skeshavan@india.tejasnetworks.com

Phone: +91-80-41794600

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg