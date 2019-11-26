International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia is Going to Transfer Unique Construction Technologies to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Following President Vladimir Putin's Visit

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 13:30 IST
Russia is Going to Transfer Unique Construction Technologies to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Following President Vladimir Putin's Visit

This Fall, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Saudi Arabia on a State visit. Following negotiations between President Putin and the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin AbdulAziz Al Saud, over 20 documents were signed, including a Russia-Saudi high-level strategic cooperation program.

Many experts have said that as a result of President Putin's visit, Russian-Saudi relations undoubtedly reached a new degree in strategic partnership. Russia expressed a desire to transfer technologies, initially in areas of construction, which will help not only solve the Kingdom's housing problems, but also have a positive influence on the development of the country's economy generally.

Part of the Kingdom's "Vision 2030" initiative, put forward by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, has the ambition to develop mass housing construction to provide affordable and comfortable habitation for the citizens of the Kingdom, increasing housing stock 60% by 2020 and 70% by 2030, providing an affordable market of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly residences.

Russian builders have introduced and successfully implemented unique ultrafast construction technology for residential building within the Russian Federation. At the heart of this is the use of the unique machinery, which provides high speed production of low cost block rooms – designed with geometric accuracy and most importantly, of high quality for later finishing.

"So far, just a few countries have achieved effective innovation in housing construction, which affects the quality of the construction process, the cost of housing and the speed of facilities being built. Our technologies allow a 17-storey, 3-4 access block to be built in one month. Villas of 250-300 square meters are being built in two days. Some compare our building technology with LEGO, where a child can complete a house from the finished cubes. We are planning to deliver this technology to Saudi Arabia as early as 2020. We built and commissioned more than one million square meters of housing in Russia. We are ready to transfer these unique building technologies to our partners in various countries of the world," noted the Chairman of the Supreme Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Organization, the Honored builder of Russia Alexander Tsyban.

On October 14, 2019 in the city of Al-Khobar an agreement on the establishment of the "International Alliance" in the field of ultrafast housing construction and the implementation of the building technologies from building blocks was signed. Parties to the contracts are the Group of AlSuwaiket Companies (Saudi Arabia) under the direction of Saudi billionaire and philanthropist Sheikh Mubarak A. AlSuwaiket and the Construction company "Vibor OBD" (Russia) - (www.vyborstroi.ru)

The created alliance has ambitious plans to take part in the construction of 850,000 residential buildings in the Kingdom and distribute this unique construction volume via block housing construction technologies not only in the Gulf countries, but also to other nations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034517/Red_Machine_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034518/Red_Machine_2.jpg

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Taiwan probes two executives for security law breaches over China meddling claims

Taiwan is investigating two executives at a Hong Kong-listed company on suspicion of violating the countrys National Security Act, prosecutors said on Tuesday, after they were named in a report about Chinese meddling.The company, China Inno...

Bharatnatyam performance to interpret Gandhian values for current times

Renowned classical dancer Geeta Chandran will explore key concepts of Gandhian philosophy and ideology including non-violence through a mix of Bharatnatyam and contemporary dance movements. Comprising six themes, the solo performance titled...

Murder convict booked for jumping parole in Palghar

An offence has been registered against a convict, serving life sentence at Punes Yerwada Jail, for jumping parole, police here said on Tuesday. Kashinath Palwa 55, a resident of Vikramgadh in Maharashtras Palghar district, was serving life...

Erdogan: efforts to solve S-400 row with U.S. to continue until April -NTV

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish and U.S. officials would conduct efforts until April to resolve a dispute between the two countries over Turkeys purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, broadcaster NTV reported on Tuesday.Asked how ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019