Quantstamp Wins Cybersecurity in Blockchain Use Case Awards

Quantstamp, a Y Combinator-backed blockchain security company, recently won first place in the Cybersecurity in Blockchain Use Case Awards. Organized by Disruptor Daily, the awards aim to profile companies that are developing practical use cases for the cybersecurity industry. Disruptor Daily provides exclusive market research and insights from leading thought leaders on the front lines of their sector.

"We launched the Blockchain in Cybersecurity Use Case Awards to recognize the organizations that are leveraging the power of blockchain to transform the cybersecurity industry," explains Emi Picco, Managing Editor of Disruptor Daily. "We asked our community to nominate and vote for their favorite use cases and we're excited to announce that Quantstamp has been selected as the winner!"

Quantstamp's submission profiled the Quantstamp Security Network, an open-source network that allows users to scan smart contracts for vulnerabilities. "With the exponential growth of smart contracts, the demand for audits has outpaced the supply of qualified auditors," says Richard Ma, CEO and Co-founder of Quantstamp. "The Quantstamp Security Network lets developers integrate security checks as part of their workflow, with results stored directly on the blockchain."

Quantstamp is a Y Combinator-backed company building the standard in blockchain cybersecurity. With a team of security experts dedicated to securing decentralized systems, Quantstamp is enabling a future of safer and more reliable blockchain applications through smart contract audits and the Quantstamp Security Network. With offices in San Francisco, Toronto, and Tokyo, Quantstamp is committed to best-in-class blockchain innovation globally. To date, Quantstamp has secured over a billion dollars of digital asset value through their audits and has helped a broad range of enterprises to innovate securely. Find out more about Quantstamp's work by reading the Disruptor Daily interview with Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035706/Quantstamp_Blockchain_Use_Case_Awards.jpg

