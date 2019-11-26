International Development News
Thriive Gives a Platform to Rediscover Ones Spirit of Adventure

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 26-11-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:59 IST

 A frantic lifestyle has become the norm in today's day and age. In such a hectic routine, taking a break to revitalize oneself is a necessity. Thriive Art & Soul, India's leading wellness platform brings together yet another edition of Thriive Journeys, a wellness trip which will have various artists, musicians, shamans, healers, and soul searchers from all around the world to the 'Five Elements Retreat' to Rishikesh from 6th - 8thDecember 2019.

Thriive Journey's is calling in everyone who would like to break away from their mundane life and truly fire up their soul. An adventure that's a perfect mix of exploring ones inner self, the outer beauty, and connecting with a great community. The journey will kick start with a Welcome Party followed by activities such as River Rafting in the ganga, Site-seeing at Lakshman Jhula & Beatles Ashram, Ayurvedic tea & cooking lessons, Walking Meditation and Yoga, apart from the site-seeing and the plethora of myriad activities, this retreat will help rediscover ones spirit of adventure, which may have been buried over several months of constant work schedules.

Pinky Daga, CEO, Thriive Art & Soul says, "People these days often forget to take a break from their busy schedule and focus on themselves. Vacations and holidays are the time they actually have a chance at recharging themselves. The 'Five Elements Retreat' in Rishikesh is a perfect blend of Ayurveda and Adventure to inspire your soul."

For Bookings & Enquiries call +91-75064-24584 or E- mail events@thriive.in.

About Thriive Art & Soul:

Thriive Art & Soul is India's leading digital wellness platform that verifies and lists alternative therapists across 160+ types of alternative therapies. Our state-of-the-art digital verification system ensures that only credible, trust-worthy therapists are listed. We change the way people get help for physical, emotional, or mental issues by providing convenient, discreet and affordable access to a trusted and verified therapists.

Thriive makes professional counseling available anytime, anywhere, through a phone calls, chats and personal meetings. Our curated content that includes blogs, meditations and wisdom talks aim at spreading holistic health. Thriive hosts an impressive roster of wellness, art, and soul events globally.

Website: www.thriive.in

Media Contact :
Parmpreet Kaur
operations@communicateindia.com
+91-9870390819
Communicate India

