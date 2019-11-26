International Development News
PokerStars VR Unveils Virtual Reality Super Lair for Spy Fans

PokerStars VR Unveils Virtual Reality Super Lair for Spy Fans

PokerStars VR, the virtual reality arm of the world's biggest poker site, has announced that its brand-new and immersive experience 'Spies' goes live on November 28.

In PokerStars VR's most intense challenge yet, the series of spy-themed virtual reality content will see players face-off in a super villain's lair located inside an active volcano at the summit of a snow-capped mountain, with plenty of apparel, props and gadgets to match.

Players can interact with good and evil-themed items including exploding bubble gum, shoulder-mounted weaponry and laser lipstick, all while trying to unravel the secrets of the lair itself.

The Spies mountain-top fortress will also be the setting for the next stop in the inaugural PokerStars Virtual Reality Poker Tour (VRPT) from November 29 to December 1.

Key highlights include:

  • November 29 Millionaire Maker, a 100 thousand chip buy-in event
  • November 30 Main Event with a 5 million chip buy-in event
  • December 1 Ultra High Roller a 25 million buy-in event

Winners will be awarded the world's first PokerStars VRPT bracelet for their virtual reality avatar and points for the player of the year leader board.

To register, visit Discord in the VRPT channel before spaces run out.

Tune in to Twitch to see a preview of PokerStars VR Spies on November 28 (8pm CET, 7pm UK, 2pm ET, 11am PT). Ben Spragg, Georgina James and Joe Stapleton will join others and battle it out. PokerStars is also still on the lookout for a PokerStars VR ambassador and players could be recruited straight from the Spies landscape.

"There are no limits to what we can do at PokerStars VR. It's been a very exciting first year. Players have gone head-to-head in a wild-west saloon, a Monte-Carlo yacht, a futuristic Macau and now they can live their poker dream as a spy or super-villain, with jet-pack monkeys thrown in for good measure," said Severin Rasset, Managing Director and Commercial Officer, Poker.

PokerStars VR is available on Oculus' all-in-one VR system, Oculus Quest, as well as Viveport and Steam.

For further information, please contact press@pokerstars.com

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker and BetEasy as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 22 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036028/PokerStars_VR_Spies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/859003/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

