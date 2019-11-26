International Development News
Servers.com expands its operations in the United States with new data center in Sunnnyvale, CA

 Global hosting platform Servers.com has announced that they are opening a new data center, strategically located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The new data center in Sunnyvale will be its 14th facility, further extending the company's global reach and ability to provide the best possible solutions for our clients.

The new facility positions the global IaaS hosting platform in the center of one of the most important data center markets in the world. The area is home to Apple, Google, Facebook, Intel, Cisco, Oracle, as well as hundreds of exciting start-ups and some of the technology industry's most dynamic innovators, who will benefit from Servers.com's collaborative and customized solutions. 

'We're excited to be growing in the US. Our new Sunnyvale center greatly expands the hosting solutions we offer our customers. Along with our facilities in Dallas Fort Worth and Washington D.C., Sunnyvale gives us a 3rd location in the US, meaning we cover the East, Central and now West of the US. This means we can keep latency consistently low and offer unmatched redundancy," says Isaac Douglas, Chief Revenue Officer at Servers.com.

The facility will mainly include: a carrier-neutral, tier III data center; fiber-rich connectivity with California's major internet exchange points, including Equinix's Great Oaks campus; and free private network across each of our three US data centers, for consistently low latencies and unmatched redundancy.

About Servers.com
Servers.com is a global IaaS hosting platform that provides automated server infrastructure. It offers a diversity of bare-metal and cloud computing services with business tools in one package. The company empowers businesses of all sizes by providing access to premium server hosting solutions around the world. Servers.com is headquartered in Amsterdam and currently has ISO 27001-, ISO 9001-, and PCI DSS-certified data centers in San Jose, Dallas, Washington, London, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Moscow, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

