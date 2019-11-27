Xinhua Silk Road: Automaker JAC launches flagship sport sedan at the 17th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition

Chinese automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd (JAC) launched its flagship sport sedan Jiayue A5 at the 17th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition recently held in Guangzhou, capital of south China'sGuangdong Province.

It is noted that JAC passenger cars have embarked on a new journey of 3.0 era powered by quality, technology, and brand by combining its core technology and global resources in the past 55 years' development, said Huai Zili, director of Jiayue A5 project at JAC told the reporter of Xinhua.

The launch of Jiayue A5 marks a new endeavor of JAC with landmark significance, while the design of the model is integrating global resources, thus fitting global aesthetics and boosting world-class quality.

Jiayue A5 was designed by Daniel, chief designer of JAC's Italy design center, together with its home design team. The new model comes with a series of breakthroughs in structure, style, and other core aspects, such as the sportive design of hatchback sport sedan, LED headlights, and double cylinder vents.

According to Huai Zili, Jiayue A5 was also designed by benchmarking against international automobile standards. For example, JAC has introduced Germany's VDA quality management system, invested 200 million yuan in upgrading its production line, and trained a quality management team of 50 members in Volkswagen's training center.

Before the launch of Jiayue A5, investigation and exhibitions have taken place in some foreign countries, and it was especially well-received among customers in Mexico. Jiayue A5 will be expanding to other markets worldwide afterward, added Huai.

Huai also reveals that JAC will rely on its core technologies to deepen innovation in all aspects, and it will roll out more quality products in the fields of MPV, SUV, sedan, and new energy vehicle (NEV), seeking to offer the best transportation solutions and driving experience for global customers.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309628.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036337/A5.jpg