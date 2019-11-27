International Development News
Development News Edition

Xinhua Silk Road: China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi sparkles at Third NEXT Summit (Dubai 2019)

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 09:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 09:00 IST
Xinhua Silk Road: China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi sparkles at Third NEXT Summit (Dubai 2019)

Hongqi, an iconic sedan brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group, is making a sparkling appearance at the Third NEXT Summit (Dubai 2019) held in Dubai. It is the chief partner and the only official vehicle of the summit.

Arriving in Dubai last month, 20 Hongqi cars are in service for the summit.

Hongqi vehicles are well received in Dubai for its fashionable design and large interior space, which cater to the needs of the Arab market and bring consumers comfortable travel experience, according to local drivers and government officials.

Hongqi first came to Dubai in last December, with its H5 and H7 series provoking excitement among the public. So far, 202 Hongqi vehicles have been put in use in Dubai, and additional 1,500 will be added to the market in 2020. To better serve users in Dubai, a local service center and an exhibition hall have been set up.

As Dubai is the trade and logistics center of the Gulf region, the entry of Hongqi into this market will function as a springboard for the Chinese brand to enter the Middle East market, according to industry insiders.

Aiming to become a market-oriented international brand attractive to the young people, Hongqi has been actively going global. It brought the self-designed and self-made supercar S9 and all-electric SUV concept E115 to the International Motor Show held in Frankfurt in September, and showed up in the Dubai International Motor Show also held in Dubai earlier this month.

To make further innovation for broader development, Hongqi has built an international R&D team of 5,000 researchers, and has its global R&D headquarter in Changchun, China, with the technology innovation research center, new energy research institute, designing research branch and artificial intelligence R&D center located respectively in Beijing, Shanghai, Munich and the Silicon Valley.

Hongqi, literally meaning "red flag", was established in 1958 and has been used as the vehicle for parades at national celebrations. It is a brand under FAW, the first automaker in China established in 1953. FAW's brands also include Jiefang and Besturn.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309609.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035834/1111.jpg

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Security beefed up ahead of verdict in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack today

Security has been beefed up as a special anti-terrorism court in Dhaka is set to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in the 2016 deadly terrorist attack on Holey Artisan Bakery. Twenty-two civilians, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed a...

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbitISRO....

ISRO launches PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO K. Sivan also remained presen...

Blake Lively posts video recorded by husband Ryan Reynolds when she was under influence of anesthesia

Blake Livelys husband Ryan Reynolds was in no mood of letting his wife live down her embarrassing moment following her hand surgery. Lively in her most recent Instagram story shared a clip she recorded in December 2017, in which she seemed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019