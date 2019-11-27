Bangladesh gets ADB funding for Line 5 of Metro Rail in Dhaka

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved a concessional loan of US$33 million to design project for MRT Line 5 in Dhaka. This will be the second metro line in Dhaka's ambitious metro rail project of 6 lines. Presently, the work is being carried out on Line 6 with the financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"The project will also design measures for climate and natural disaster resilience, and integrate features for women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities into the design. The design will also include advanced technology such as automated ticketing and a fare collection system with an integrated database for operations management," said ADB in a media statement. The actual Line 5 project is estimated to cost about $2.5 billion and will be considered for subsequent ADB financing. It is one of three high-priority lines in the capital planned for completion by 2030. The planned MRT Line 5 will serve as one of the city's few east–west corridors and provide connections with other MRT and bus rapid transit lines going north–south. Construction would require almost 13 km underground with 12 stations, while the remaining section will be elevated with 4 stations. The project readiness financing will carry out detailed feasibility studies, engineering design, and procurement documentation in preparation for the 17.4-kilometer (km) line, which will be constructed between Gabtoli and Dasherkandi Stations in Dhaka. Government of Bangladesh is contributing $11.32 million toward the total cost of the project readiness financing of $44.58 million, which is due for completion at the end of 2023.

The city of Dhaka has a population of about 18 million. It has been ranked as the worst traffic in the world by an organization Numbeo on the basis of volume of traffic, time and consumer dissatisfaction. The first phase of the metro project – Line 6 – is expected to be completed by 2021. According to the project estimates it will carry 60,000 people per hour in addition.