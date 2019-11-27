International Development News
Development News Edition

Bangladesh gets ADB funding for Line 5 of Metro Rail in Dhaka

Dhaka has been ranked as the worst city in the world in terms of traffic chaos. The government is implementing a Strategic Transport Plan (STP) which includes Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) or metro rail to be completed by 2035.

Bangladesh gets ADB funding for Line 5 of Metro Rail in Dhaka
Image Credit: (@ADB_HQ)

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved a concessional loan of US$33 million to design project for MRT Line 5 in Dhaka. This will be the second metro line in Dhaka's ambitious metro rail project of 6 lines. Presently, the work is being carried out on Line 6 with the financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"The project will also design measures for climate and natural disaster resilience, and integrate features for women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities into the design. The design will also include advanced technology such as automated ticketing and a fare collection system with an integrated database for operations management," said ADB in a media statement. The actual Line 5 project is estimated to cost about $2.5 billion and will be considered for subsequent ADB financing. It is one of three high-priority lines in the capital planned for completion by 2030. The planned MRT Line 5 will serve as one of the city's few east–west corridors and provide connections with other MRT and bus rapid transit lines going north–south. Construction would require almost 13 km underground with 12 stations, while the remaining section will be elevated with 4 stations. The project readiness financing will carry out detailed feasibility studies, engineering design, and procurement documentation in preparation for the 17.4-kilometer (km) line, which will be constructed between Gabtoli and Dasherkandi Stations in Dhaka. Government of Bangladesh is contributing $11.32 million toward the total cost of the project readiness financing of $44.58 million, which is due for completion at the end of 2023.

The city of Dhaka has a population of about 18 million. It has been ranked as the worst traffic in the world by an organization Numbeo on the basis of volume of traffic, time and consumer dissatisfaction. The first phase of the metro project – Line 6 – is expected to be completed by 2021. According to the project estimates it will carry 60,000 people per hour in addition.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is understood to have invited her for Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandh...

Videocon Industries posts Rs 6,760 cr loss in FY19

Videocon Industries, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Wednesday reported a huge loss of Rs 6,760.75 crore for the fiscal ending March 2019 against Rs Rs 5,264.04 crore in the year ago period mainly due to a sharp fall in income. V...

Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says he met Congress

Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says he met Congresschief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and invited her to swearing-in ofnew Maharashtra govt....

Jharkhand assembly poll: BJP promises mobile phone to farmers, one job for every BPL family

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has promised mobile phone to every farmer, one job for below the poverty line BPL family in the state if voted to power again in the ensuing Jharkhand Assembly polls. Rs 5,000 each will be provided to as many farm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019