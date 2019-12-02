International Development News
Aditya Birla Group to Host AI Conclave FULCRUM on Dec 2-3

Artificial Intelligence is the future for almost all industries, and who better to personify its diversity than India's leading behemoth Aditya Birla Group (ABG). In a move that is set to bring together and share expertise from across the country, ABG's Group Data and Analytics (GDNA) Cell, in association with the Analytics India Magazine, is hosting the second edition of their wildly popular AI Conclave FULCRUM. 

The event, which is being hosted today and tomorrow (2-3 December) in Mumbai, will witness over 25+ industry keynotes, panel discussions and technical talks from distinguished industry Al experts and ABG senior executives. The conclave will enable participants to understand and apply the latest developments in data analytics and Al for accelerating its adoption and value generation in their respective businesses. The conference will witness over 150 senior leaders of ABG from various divisions and many analytics thought leaders from within and outside ABG.

The event will also recognise excellence in the form of AI Evangelism awards, and will felicitate individuals who are enabling data-driven decision making, using AI for effective planning and innovation, among others.

The GDNA Cell is the Big Data and Analytics arm of the Aditya Birla Group created at its centre to strategize and partner with Group Businesses to deliver on its strategic priorities through the power of Al. It represents strong analytics and domain expertise drawn from the best-in-class talent from leading Global and Indian Businesses that leverage cutting edge tools and technologies built on a highly scalable and robust big data infrastructure to mine and action petabytes of structured and unstructured data in seconds.

Commenting on the symbiotic association with ABG in organising FULCRUM, Bhasker Gupta, Founder & CEO, Analytics India Magazine said, "We are very excited about our association with FULCRUM this year. ABG clearly has the expertise and the country's best talent when it comes to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, IoT and data analytics, among others. We at AIM, who pioneer in chronicling the technological progress in the country, are excited to bring together AI talent and practitioners from a myriad of sectors under one roof."

When: 2-3 Dec 2019
Where: Hotel St. Regis Mumbai

About Aditya Birla Group:

A US $48.3 billion corporation, the Aditya Birla Group is in the League of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 120,000 employees belonging to 42 nationalities, the Group is built on a strong foundation of stakeholder value creation. With over seven decades of responsible business practices, our businesses have grown into global powerhouses in a wide range of sectors - metals, textiles, carbon black, telecom and cement. Today, over 50% of Group revenues flow from overseas operations that span 34 countries in North and South America, Africa and Asia.

About Analytics India Magazine:

Founded in 2012, Analytics IndiaMagazine has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It chronicles the technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science, big data by highlighting the innovations, players in the field, challenges shaping the future, through the promotion and discussion of ideas and thoughts by smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world. It has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem. Visit AIM at www.analyticsindiamag.com

Media Contact:
Meghna Bhardwaj
info@analyticsindiamag.com
+91-80-49585029
Analytics India Magazine Pvt Ltd

