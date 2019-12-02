International Development News
Development News Edition

LeadSquared Bags Deloitte Technology Fast50 for the Fifth Time in a Row

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:57 IST

Bengaluru-based high velocity sales execution, automation and predictive analysis platform, LeadSquared, won the award as one of the fastest growing technology companies for the fifth time with a turnover growth of 192.8% at the 15th edition of the Deloitte Technology Fast50 Awards.

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology," said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. "With its 192.8% growth rate over three years, LeadSquared has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment."

Commenting on the awards, LeadSquared's CEO Nilesh Patel, credits company's technology and team with the company's growth over the past five years. He said:

"In today's increasingly digital world, more and more businesses are realizing the importance of transforming their sales operations right from the roots. Sales is incredibly fast-moving now, and organizations need solutions that match their pace. That's what LeadSquared is trying to achieve - help businesses create and execute their revenue processes faster. Our growth is a testimony to the fact that businesses are able to differentiate between CRM and sales execution as two different things."

"LeadSquared gives us the flexibility to run multiple experiments in our sales process and take faster decisions. As a result, our average sales-per-day is up by 40% and lead-to-sale ratio by 35%," says Mayank Gupta of Acko General Insurance.

About LeadSquared:

LeadSquared is an AI-powered sales execution, CRM and marketing platform, founded in 2012 and launched in 2013 by serial IITian entrepreneurs - Nilesh Patel, Sudhakar Gorti and Prashant Singh. It serves over 1000+ businesses globally in verticals like education, financial services, healthcare, internet marketplaces, real estate and other fast-moving B2C businesses.

It is a platform that helps businesses increase their closures, manage their pipelines, and attribute their ROI accurately and completely - to people, marketing activities, lead sources, products, and locations.

While headquartered in Bangalore, LeadSquared also has local presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Dubai & New Jersey.

About Deloitte Technology Fast50, India:

The Deloitte Technology Fast50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing the India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

Here's the full ranking: https://www2.deloitte.com/in/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/tf50-2019-winners-report.html

Media Contact:
Diksha Sharma 
diksha.sharma@leadsquared.com
+91-9606987544 
LeadSquared

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Your votes to decide if state will walk on path of devpt or

BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Jharkhand to exercise franchise in favour of his party, contending that their votes would decide if the state would walk on the path of development or Naxalism. Addressing a po...

Masatsugu Asakawa to finish Nakao's unexpired term as new ADB President

Masatsugu Asakawa has been unanimously elected President of the Asian Development Bank ADB by its Board of Governors.Mr. Asakawa, 61, currently Special Advisor to Japans Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will assume office as ADBs 10t...

Rajnath condemns rape, murder of veterinary doctor, says government ready for more stringent law

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday said in Lok Sabha that there cannot be a bigger inhuman act than the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad last week and the government was willing to bring a more stringent law ov...

Death toll nears 100 in Syria's Idlib: monitor

Beirut, Dec 2 AFP Regime forces and armed groups were locked in heavy clashes Monday on the edge of Syrias last opposition bastion, with 96 fighters killed over two days, a war monitor said. The battles since Saturday on the edge of the jih...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019