LeadSquared Bags Deloitte Technology Fast50 for the Fifth Time in a Row

Bengaluru-based high velocity sales execution, automation and predictive analysis platform, LeadSquared, won the award as one of the fastest growing technology companies for the fifth time with a turnover growth of 192.8% at the 15th edition of the Deloitte Technology Fast50 Awards.

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology," said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. "With its 192.8% growth rate over three years, LeadSquared has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment."

Commenting on the awards, LeadSquared's CEO Nilesh Patel, credits company's technology and team with the company's growth over the past five years. He said:

"In today's increasingly digital world, more and more businesses are realizing the importance of transforming their sales operations right from the roots. Sales is incredibly fast-moving now, and organizations need solutions that match their pace. That's what LeadSquared is trying to achieve - help businesses create and execute their revenue processes faster. Our growth is a testimony to the fact that businesses are able to differentiate between CRM and sales execution as two different things."

"LeadSquared gives us the flexibility to run multiple experiments in our sales process and take faster decisions. As a result, our average sales-per-day is up by 40% and lead-to-sale ratio by 35%," says Mayank Gupta of Acko General Insurance.

About LeadSquared:

LeadSquared is an AI-powered sales execution, CRM and marketing platform, founded in 2012 and launched in 2013 by serial IITian entrepreneurs - Nilesh Patel, Sudhakar Gorti and Prashant Singh. It serves over 1000+ businesses globally in verticals like education, financial services, healthcare, internet marketplaces, real estate and other fast-moving B2C businesses.

It is a platform that helps businesses increase their closures, manage their pipelines, and attribute their ROI accurately and completely - to people, marketing activities, lead sources, products, and locations.

While headquartered in Bangalore, LeadSquared also has local presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Dubai & New Jersey.

About Deloitte Technology Fast50, India:

The Deloitte Technology Fast50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing the India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

Here's the full ranking: https://www2.deloitte.com/in/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/tf50-2019-winners-report.html