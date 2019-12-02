Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Season 2019-20 Mumbai Edition is a Smashing Success

Asia's most thrilling obstacle course race, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit (MSADC), held at Dosti West County on December 1 was testament to Mumbai's unfaltering commitment towards fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Only in November, the city had encountered more than 35 running events and marathons; MSADC undoubtedly bringing this running season to a power-packed close on Sunday. What started as India's first obstacle running series-created and conceptualised by Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd (a company that specialises in creating IP led properties in the space of disruptive participative sports) in 2012-has now become a nationwide phenomenon. Each season that begins in September, travels through multiple cities before culminating in a grand finale at the home ground, Delhi NCR.

MSADC is most unique running format in India where a 5km running track is interspersed with 15 military-style obstacles. The obstacles test not just physical strength but also mental grit on the circuit. The OCR drew over 5,000 participants, among which were Indian TV stars Kushal Punjabi, Veebha Anand and Ankit Gupta, who showed their competitive spirit on the track, while actors Apoorva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani, Chetan Hansraj, Lavania Pereira cheered the participants on from the side-line. This was the fourth race of the season- first three having been held in Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad in the previous months-witnessing running enthusiasts from around the country, the US, Europe and Russia.

"The Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit has the honour of being home to the biggest and most engaged community of runners across the country, the 'Tribe of Swiftdevilslayers' and this is testament to the incredible experience that participants have at each edition," said Adnan Adeeb, Founder and Chief Tribeleader, Devils Circuit.

Following the race, the DC Village offers an afterparty at the finish line ensuring that participants and spectators stay on for hours post the finish of the run, soaking in the incredible ambience, dancing to the beats of an in-house DJ and following the moves of a team of skilled dancers. The more sports inclined amongst them found their space in either the custom-built Swift Football Zone or the Apollo Tyres Fitness Zone- each hosting competitions and giving away prizes through the day.

The MSADC hosts three categories of participations: the Legends Cup, the Competitive Category, and the Non Competitive Category to make sure that anyone who's into fitness or an amateur can find themselves on the track. Among these, the Legends Cup is an all-city obstacle race for pro-athletes, fitness enthusiasts, as well as army professionals who compete for the biggest prize in the amateur sports space in Asia. Two Maruti Suzuki Swift cars were reserved for top finishers in the men's and women's categories at the end of the Season, while the top five runners receive cash prizes worth INR 5,00,000.

Legends Cup being one of the most prestigious leagues in the country, often sees participants from the previous years aiming to defend their titles. The Mumbai Edition is always interesting to watch, since it is one of the roughest terrains for runners, and podium finishes are unpredictable. Claiming the third spot in the mens category, was Aniket Bhagat, a new entrant who completed the circuit in 31mins 37 secs. At second spot was Vikramajeet Singh at 30mins 10 secs. At first spot, one of the top contenders this season for the grand prize, Lucas Kempe finished the race in a smashing 30 mins and 3 secs. The women runners were not much far behind, with Nivedita Singha claiming the third spot at 54mins 50 secs, Diksha Kapoor making the second spot at 39 mins 09 secs and Sanjana George at top spot at 33 mins 31 secs.

A Brand-New Direction

This year, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit has explored synergies with brands that can help make the journey of the participants better on the race day. As such, they have launched 'A Better Tomorrow' campaign and aligned their sponsors and partners towards a solitary goal-that of making the social fabric of the lives they touch, more impactful. As title sponsor, Maruti Suzuki propagates a healthier, happier tribe of #SwiftDevilSlayers and supports community building efforts that make everybody stronger. Associate Sponsor Apollo Tyres comes in strong to support women runners through the tagline 'Stronger Women, Stronger Tribe' and propagates their belief that when the women in the community are strong, the future is secured. Danish sports and lifestyle brand, Hummel, comes in as Apparel Partner, providing each participant with Race Day T-shirts made from 100% recycled pet bottles-a great move towards sustainability that one can bring in everyday life. Nutrition Partner GAIA Good Health, an organic homegrown brand, supports healthy living as fundamental to a happy life and will enable the running community with recipes, health tips that will help them prepare for a Healthier Tomorrow. This apart, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit also tries to recycles over 85% of the waste generated at each event with ethical waste management partners, sending less than 15% to the landfill.

The continuous growth that Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit has experienced in the past seven seasons is encouraging for organisers in the disruptive sporting space. Add to that the collective responsibility showcased by some of the country's leading brands from the automobile, lifestyle, and nutrition industries at this event is a promise that there is a community of over 2 million SwiftDevilSlayers and international industry leaders who are leading the way to a brighter future.

About Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd is India's leading participative sports firm headquartered in Gurugram. Credited with the conceptualisation and execution of some of India's biggest amateur participative sports properties, the company is behind the immense success of events such as the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Corporate Challenge, and the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit College Frenzy, apart from the pan India obstacle race, Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit. When Volano Entertainment launched the obstacle race back in 2012, it trailblazed through a gamut of regular running events to introduce enthusiasts to a brand-new format of amateur participative sports.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037957/5th_mumbai_edition.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974784/MSADC_Logo_Logo.jpg