OPPO Introduces a Stylish-new Vanilla Mint Color Variant of the A9 2020

Post the successful launch of the A9 2020, OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of a new Vanilla Mint variant of the A9 2020. Earlier launched in Marine Green and Space Purple, the OPPO A9 2020 features a 3D gradient design for a more vibrant, alluring look. The OPPO A9 2020's new Vanilla Mint color brings out the exceptional aesthetics of the smartphone by using nano-optical light color technology which gives the phone a beautiful sheen of refracted light sitting atop its greenish blue color. The new Vanilla Mint color is inspired by a calm sunny afternoon in a bedroom overlooking the ocean, with waves splashing below and a breezy air blowing through feathery white curtains.

The OPPO A9 2020 comes with a Quad Camera setup, including a 48MP Main Camera + 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens + 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens which offer all-around use that can satisfy users' needs for all shooting angles and scenarios, including the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and a host of artistic portrait styles. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, making it the perfect choice for fast-paced digital natives. The smartphone has a 6.5" compact Nano Waterdrop screen offering an immersive experience. It also comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which when fully charged, keeps the phone running for up to 19 hours. This, combined with the 8GB/4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, makes OPPO A9 2020, a powerhouse designed in line with the demand of our youthful consumers. The smartphone has a three-card slot (Dual Sim + MicroSD) that can support up to 256GB of memory. Commended for its camera technology and unique design at an economical cost, the OPPO A9 2020 delivers exceptional value for money, making the smartphone an ideal companion for consumers.

The new 4GB RAM + 128 ROM variant is already available on all online and offline stores at an exciting new price of INR 15,990 as opposed to the initial cost of INR 16,990, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM was available for sale from 1st December at a new price of INR 18,490 as opposed to the introductory price of INR 19,990. The smartphones also offer an exciting 5% cashback on purchases made through HDFC and ICICI banks.

Specifications OPPO A9 2020 Screen New 6.5" Nano Waterdrop Screen Sunlight screen Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3+ Blue Shield Colors Marine Green Space Purple and Vanilla Mint CPU Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Rear Cameras Quad Camera setup with a 48MP primary camera + 8MP Ultra-Wide Lens + 2MP Mono Lens + 2MP Portrait Lens Front Camera 16MP AI Beautification Storage 8GB/4GB RAM and 128 GB ROM Audio Dolby Atmos® Sound Effects OS ColorOS 6.0.1 Battery 5000mAh battery

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through Internet-optimized products that offer best-in-class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India.