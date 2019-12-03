Left Menu
Development News Edition

CardsChat.com: Poker Forum Launches Brand New Hand Coverter and Hand Replayer

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Gibraltar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 07:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 07:00 IST

Leading poker forum, CardsChat.com, is extremely excited to announce the launch of its hand converter and hand replayer – https://www.cardschat.com/replayer

Created and tested by a team of industry experts, the tools boast features which have been specifically designed to suit poker players of all abilities.

CardsChat's Hand Converter: Convert your hand history into text, forum code or view it in CardsChat's hand replayer. The tool supports 19 poker games, as well as hand histories from 20 different sites and networks. It allows poker players to upload and share their hands easily in a format where others can read and comment on them; perfect for players who like to trade advice and discuss strategy in discussion rooms, such as CardsChat's forum.

CardsChat's Replayer: Review the hands you played & relive the game in animation. Players can share their replay footage on Facebook and Twitter, or simply share their hand replay URL. This tool can be used to improve strategy and helps players learn from their opponents.

CardsChat's Forum Administrator, Debi O'Neill:

"We are delighted to announce the launch of CardsChat's hand converter and hand replayer. CardsChat.com launched 15 years ago and it's amazing to see the forum consistently introducing new ways to help our users learn and teach each other poker, no matter where they are in the world".

About CardsChat:

CardsChat.com is a worldwide poker community. The forum is run by true poker enthusiasts who offer poker strategy guides for all types of players, unbiased poker site reviews, exclusive freerolls and bonuses, and much more.

To find out more, visit the site here: https://www.cardschat.com/

To use the hand converter and hand replayer, visit: https://www.cardschat.com/hand-converter.php

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huawei plans to shift research center to Canada from U.S. -Globe and Mail

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plans to shift its research center to Canada from the United States, Ren Zhengfei, the founder of the Chinese telecoms equipment maker, said in an interview with Canadas Globe and Mail.Rens remarks came as Reuters...

Bluehost Expands in India Offering a Suite of Optimized WordPress Solutions

Bluehost, an&#160;Endurance International Group NASDAQ&#160;EIGI company that turns ideas into websites, today announced its expansion into India with a full suite of WordPress products, 247 local consultative sales and support, local curre...

McKay Brothers Adds Market Data Distribution in Mumbai at the Lowest Known Latency

&#160;McKay Brothers International MBI announced an expansion of its lowest known latency market data services to India. The Quincy Extreme Data QED service now distributes select London Metals Exchange data at Mumbais Banda Kurla Complex B...

Sabres explode with 5 in 1st, rout Devils 7-1

Jack Eichels goal fewer than three minutes after faceoff Monday night sparked a five-goal first period for the host Buffalo Sabres, who continued their dominance of the New Jersey Devils with a 7-1 rout. Conor Sheary scored twice in the fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019