McKay Brothers Adds Market Data Distribution in Mumbai at the Lowest Known Latency

 McKay Brothers International (MBI) announced an expansion of its lowest known latency market data services to India. The Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service now distributes select London Metals Exchange data at Mumbai's Banda Kurla Complex (BKC) in less than 51milliseconds one-way. In addition, MBI offers select Aurora, Illinois-sourced Metals, Energy, and FX futures data at BKC in less than 85 milliseconds one-way, the lowest known commercial latency.

Francois Tyc, MBI Managing Director: "The growth of Indian markets has been bolstered by an active community of local traders and has attracted substantial interest from global firms. Access to the lowest latency market data is critical for all these market participants."

Stephane Tyc, MBI co-founder: "A founding principle of our company is that all firms can subscribe to our best latency. We are pleased to offer QED's best latency to any firm trading in Indian markets."

MBI representatives will attend the FIA Asia conference in Singapore from 3-6 December.

MBI has consistently expanded the global reach of its low latency services. The company's first hybrid microwave/fiber Asia network – between Tokyo and Singapore - opened in 2016. That network offered select futures from the Osaka Securities Exchange via the QED Service, as well as the lowest known latency private bandwidth. MBI's first European route - between London and Frankfurt - went live in 2014, also at the lowest known latency. MBI redistributed select Eurex futures in key London trading centers in that corridor. MBI's US market data affiliate, Quincy Data, LLC, has been redistributing select Illinois-sourced futures instruments since 2012. MBI's lowest latency services are offered to every subscriber.

About McKay Brothers International SA

McKay Brothers International SA is a proven provider of microwave-based market data services. The company operates long-haul microwave and hybrid microwave/fiber networks in Asia and Europe and distributes select market data sourced from major exchange groups in Europe, Asia and North America.

