Bajaj Finserv Launches #LoanFlexibleHai Campaign to Drive Awareness for its Flexi Personal Loan

  • Pune
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 14:46 IST
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of the Bajaj Finserv Group, launched its latest #LoanFlexibleHai campaign. Providing an instant connect with the customers through an engaging and interactive game, the #LoanFlexibleHai campaign aims to create awareness for the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan.

Customers are encouraged to play the game and learn how a single, flexible loan can be of assistance during various life stages, through the campaign's 15-day window, from December 1st - 16th, 2019. Here, customers playing the game must scale the tiles indicating various life stages and, as they progress, encounter both expected and unexpected expenses. Tiles marked green are known expenses such as a wedding and travel whereas those marked red are emergencies, both known and unknown such as loss of employment or repairs. The third type of tile, blue in colour, represent prepayments made either through gains such as investment returns or bonuses. 

The goal is to get to the top while encountering coloured tiles along the way. These change your loan particulars, indicated by the calculator and highlight how the Flexi Personal Loan can be of assistance through all of life's journeys. 

For instance, after landing on a red tile, customers must tap the button that pops up to borrow from the sanctioned amount and stay afloat to progress further. This illustrates how the Flexi Personal Loan helps borrowers deal with such situations, while also indicating their EMIs.

About Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan

With a Flexi Personal Loan, whatever be the need, customers can pay for it by borrowing from their sanction. Customers can borrow in parts, without making a fresh application each time. Further, one is charged interest only on the amount withdrawn. Customers can also pay interest-only EMIs in the initial repayment phase and reduce their instalments by up to 45%.

Flexi Personal Loan is suitable to meet big-ticket expenses while emergencies, both known and unknown. They can include wedding, travel, home renovation, higher education, medical emergencies, expenses incurred during an accident, and many more.

Unique Features of the Flexi Personal Loan

  • Collateral-free loan up to Rs. 25 lakh
  • Money in the bank account in just 24 hours
  • Flexible loan tenors, and no hidden charges
  • Minimal documentation and easy online application
  • Multiple withdrawals without filing fresh applications
  • Up to 45% lower EMI courtesy of interest-only EMIs

The Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan game provides an engaging medium to give audiences a clear picture of the provisions of the loan as it relates to them. #LoanFlexibleHai is now truer than ever and this Bajaj Finserv offering is a testament to it. 

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in.

Media Contacts:
Violet Vaz
violet.vaz@bajajfinserv.in

Ayushi Kakkar
ayushi.kakkar@bajajfinserv.in

Kamalprit Singh
kamalprit.singh@bajajfinserv.in

