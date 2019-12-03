Frost & Sullivan's Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala Celebrates Industry Leaders
Frost & Sullivan honored recipients at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala held on December 2nd in San Antonio, Texas at the JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa.
Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.
"The mission of our Best Practices Awards is to identify companies that demonstrate unique excellence in fields such as product innovation, business strategy, and customer value," said Jeff Frigstad, Sr. Global VP of Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "Our Awards are the result of hundreds of hours of work by our team to identify the best. We recognize those who are paving the way for new areas of growth in industries, society, and the world at large."
Awarded companies included:
Aclara Technologies - 2019 North American Smart Infrastructure Monitoring New Product Innovation Award
AlmavivA Group - 2020 Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
AlphaSense - 2019 North American AI-based Enterprise Search Automation Technology Innovation Award
AT&T Business - 2019 United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award
Avaya - 2019 Global Customer Journey Intelligence Customer Value Leadership Award
Avaya - 2019 Latin American and Caribbean Cloud IP Telephony and UC&C Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award
Avaya - 2019 North American Enterprise Safety Solutions Product Leadership Award
Chronolife - 2019 Global Predictive Health Analytics and Monitoring Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
Cisco - 2019 Global Email Security Enabling Technology Leadership Award
Cisco - 2019 Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Company of the Year Award
Cisco - 2019 Global IP Hardware Communications Endpoints Market Leadership Award
Cisco - 2019 Global Web Security Enabling Technology Leadership Award
Cloudleaf - 2019 North American Supply Chain Visibility Platform New Product Innovation Award
Conversa Health - 2019 North American Patient Care Management Visionary Innovation Leadership Award
CoreDial - 2019 North American Private-label UCaaS and CCaaS for Resellers Partner Value Leadership Award
CyberGRX - 2019 North American Third-party Cyber Risk Management Solutions Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
Data Gumbo - 2019 North American Smart Contracts for Oil and Gas Technology Innovation Award
Driivz Ltd. - 2019 European EV Charging Management New Product Innovation Award
Empirix, Inc. - 2019 Global Passive and Active Network Test and Monitoring Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
Get Spiffy, Inc. - 2019 North American On-Demand Car Cleaning Customer Value Leadership Award
Grundfos - 2019 Global Sustainable Water Solutions Emerging Market Innovation Award
Hewlett Packard Enterprise - 2019 Global 5G Infrastructure Enabling Technology Leadership Award
HGS - 2019 North American Social Media Consulting & Brand Management Customer Service Leadership Award
Inovalon - 2019 North American Data Analytics Solutions for Healthcare Company of the Year Award
itelbpo - 2019 Latin American and Caribbean Contact Center Outsourcing Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award
LexisNexis Risk Solutions - 2019 United States Healthcare Data Analytics Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award
Life Whisperer - 2019 Global AI-based Embryo Selection for the IVF New Product Innovation Award
Limelight Networks - 2019 Global Media Content Delivery Networks Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award
Lytx - 2019 North American Video Safety Solutions Company of the Year Award
Metaswitch - 2019 Global Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Technology Innovation Award
Mitel - 2019 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award
MYCOM OSI - 2019 Global Cloud-based Service Assurance Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
Noble Systems - 2019 North American Outbound Dialing Systems Market Leadership Award
NUBURU - 2019 North American High-Power Blue Lasers for Copper Welding Technology Innovation Award
Optiv - 2019 North American Healthcare Managed Cybersecurity Services Customer Service Leadership Award
Otter.ai - 2019 North American Real-time Meeting Assistance Service Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award
PathogenDx - 2019 Global Microbial DNA Testing Technology Innovation Award
Polaris Wireless - 2019 North American Indoor Location Positioning Technology Leadership Award
relayr - 2019 Global Emerging Industrial IoT-AI Platform Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award
RingCentral - 2019 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market Leadership Award
Snap-On - 2019 North American Technicians' Choice of Automotive Tools Product Line Strategy Leadership Award
Sourcewater - 2019 North American Upstream O&G Water Supply Chain Enabling Technology Leadership Award
Spectrum Enterprise - 2019 United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award
ThetaRay - 2019 European AI-based Big Data Analytics Enabling Technology Leadership Award
Uniken - 2019 MEASA Identity & Access Management Technology Innovation Award
Waters Corporation - 2019 Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Instrumentation New Product Innovation Award
Xaptum, Inc. - 2019 North American IoT Overlay Networks Technology Innovation Award
Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.
For further information about the Awards Gala, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contact:
Bianca Torres
P: 210.477.8418
F: 210.348.1003
E: bianca.torres@frost.com
