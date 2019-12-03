Left Menu
Development News Edition

SHL Acquisition of Aspiring Minds Signals The Next Generation Of Talent Strategy Is Here

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:31 IST
SHL Acquisition of Aspiring Minds Signals The Next Generation Of Talent Strategy Is Here

 SHL, the world leader in talent innovation, announces today that it has completed the acquisition of Aspiring Minds. SHL offers the largest and most valid database of human potential coupled with a history of scientific rigor, and has now added Aspiring Minds' proven, AI-powered suite of assessment and interviewing tools, creating the most comprehensive and transparent talent strategy solution available in the market today.

The power of the joining of SHL and Aspiring Minds lies in understanding the most important asset in business strategy: people, and their ability to disrupt business-as-usual, achieve digital transformation, and grow business outcomes beyond today's standards. SHL and Aspiring Minds together offer a global platform spanning hiring to leadership development that helps business leaders optimize their team's potential for today and the future, as well as building a talent strategy to fuel success.

With an expanded portfolio that now includes coding, language, video interview and skills tests alongside personality, motivation, cognitive ability, language assessments and leadership benchmarking, SHL can help talent innovation across the breadth of the organization. The combination of SHL and Aspiring minds provides customers with an unparalleled, transparent AI-powered platform of meaningful and unbiased talent data to produce the predictive analytics required to support a global workforce.

SHL expects to offer Aspiring Minds solutions in early 2020.

About SHL 
SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes – from start-ups to multinational firms – worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

About Aspiring Minds
Aspiring Minds is a global leader in assessments and credentialing, dramatically improving recruitment & workforce efficiency. Powered by AI, psychometry and science over 3,000 companies and institutions worldwide rely on our validated assessments to help them recruit the right people, develop requisite skills benchmarks and assess workforce health. Visit www.aspiringminds.com

Contact 
Kristina Iniguez
PR@shl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997807/SHL_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1012841/Aspiring_Minds_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

HC sets deadline for recruitment board to comply with order

The Madras High Court on Tuesday warned the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board TNUSRB of stalling the selection to Grade-II police constable if the board fails to comply with an interim order of the court by December 6. It als...

AAI starts taking bids under Udan 4.0, focuses on northeastern states and J&K

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Tuesday initiated the process of taking bids from airlines for various routes under the fourth round of bidding of its regional connectivity scheme UDAN. The focus of this round would be mainly on conn...

UPDATE 1-Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules

Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp can hand over U.S. President Donald Trumps financial records to Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit C...

Mumbai Central station receives first 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI

The Mumbai Central station of Railways was conferred with the Eat Right Station certification with four stars rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI on Tuesday, as a part of Eat Right India movement launched last y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019