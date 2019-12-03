AlphaSense Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Search Platform that Helps Users Find Critical Information from Fragmented Data

Based on its recent analysis of the North American AI-based enterprise search automation market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AlphaSense with the 2019 North American Technology Innovation Award for its AI-based market intelligence search engine, which includes its recently launched, deep-learning sentiment analysis technology. The solution accelerates the research process for knowledge workers, helping them overcome the challenges of information overload by surfacing insights buried in the vast amounts of text-based content available. The platform's search, view, sort, and annotation capabilities enhance business intelligence and drive informed decision making. Through its flexible AI-based natural language processing (NLP) architecture, AlphaSense eclipses competing vendors by offering a more comprehensive, data-driven, and accurate algorithmic analysis of market landscapes.

"AlphaSense's search engine leverages machine learning and NLP technology to automate the classification and extraction of unstructured data from a variety of sources, such as public documents, internal documents, brokerage research, trade journals, and news publications," said Dhiraj Badgujar, senior analyst. "The AI-powered architecture is capable of pinpointing critical data for analysis from over 100 million documents."

AlphaSense's platform searches not only the exact term supplied by the user, but also synonyms tied to the business or financial subject matter. It helps extract information about the companies that are being talked about in a given document by leveraging hundreds of algorithms that read every line of text and understand language tone and topics of discussion. Its architecture trains the algorithm with millions of data points to provide users with the most relevant and accurate results in real time. The platform also aggregates data from web-based content and sources that are difficult to trace, such as health and energy regulators and investment firms across the globe. By leveraging its understanding of natural language, AlphaSense delivers five to ten times as many relevant results as competing tools.

Furthermore, the platform performs sentiment analysis at the sentence level to allow enterprises to identify, quantify, and analyze levels of emotion for a specific text portion. By searching with sentiment alongside high quality entity recognition and boilerplate detection, AlphaSense reduces noise by up to five times. AlphaSense's strategy of empowering clients with a hybrid AI model enables customers to take a more in-depth and efficient approach to and gain more opportunities in the finance, banking, and corporate sectors.

"The company ensures end-to-end encryption in storage and data exchange and allows clients to upload and retain their own documents," noted Dhiraj Badgujar. "Currently, AlphaSense is focused on delivering timely business insights to users based on related search parameters. Soon, the platform will scale to further enhance search results by generating summaries of relevant insights and data for any topic searched in AlphaSense."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and technology that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

The full analysis from AlphaSense's Technology Innovation award honors is available at https://offer.alpha-sense.com/frost-enterprise-search-report .

