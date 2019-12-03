Left Menu
Supermicro Launches Server Class Edge Systems for Open 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) Solutions

  03-12-2019
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced new solutions for 5G cell tower deployments leveraging fully-configurable SuperServers based on 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, O-RAN compliant partner software, and ability to operate in harsh environments. These capabilities accelerate the mobile network evolution from proprietary hardware/software to open source software and disaggregated hardware for 5G installations.

"Supermicro's data center customers and global telecommunication operators are asking for non-proprietary disaggregated hardware and software 5G solutions supporting multi-vendor web-scale networks, said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "Supermicro's new SuperServer solutions provide the 5G network infrastructure with maximum deployment flexibility and efficient total cost of ownership (TCO)."

Supermicro's two new systems are its first servers for 5G, the Intelligent Edge, and other embedded applications to be based on 2nd Gen Intel Xeon processors. The E403-9PFN2T is built for demanding environments and includes three PCI-E slots for GPU and FPGA accelerator cards. The compact 1U 1019P-FHN2T is well-suited for controlled environments such as micro data centers and re-purposed central office locations and features two full-height full-length PCI-E slots.

With these expansion slots, Supermicro can provide real-time Edge AI inferencing via GPU cards, and accelerate 5G RAN software and open-standard site-to-site communication using the Intel FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card N3000. These new servers complement Supermicro's successful Xeon D-based 1019D and E403 models. Supermicro is developing IP65-rated protective enclosures to meet the needs of outdoor environments such as cell towers and microcell sites.

Supermicro is a market leader in delivering high-performance, power-efficient open hardware server platforms extending the data center level remote management to edge computing platforms, and has deep experience with virtualization and containers, including software such as Kubernetes and VMware. The new 5G architecture is based on open hardware platforms connected by standardized interfaces, and virtualized network elements. Supermicro joined the O-RAN Alliance to help build a cloud-native, open 5G RAN architecture, and these solutions will concurrently support 4G as networks transition to 5G.

The 5G core network has moved to a virtualized model, which runs on data center hardware where Supermicro's Resource-Saving Architecture provides innovative computing platforms such as the high-performance multi-node BigTwin™ and the high-density SuperBlade® and MicroBlade™ products. These systems leverage shared cooling and efficient power, and feature a disaggregated structure to enable the latest upgrades without the wasteful rip-and-replace of entire server racks.

For more information, go to www.supermicro.com/5g

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038685/Super_Micro_Computer_Inc_New_Solutions_5G.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1038693/Super_Micro_Computer_Inc_5G_DU_Server_Solution.jpg

