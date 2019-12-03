Left Menu
Third Quarter 2019 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Billings Jump 12 Percent, SEMI Reports

Worldwide semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted third-quarter 2019 billings of US$14.9 billion, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 12 percent but down 6 percent from the third quarter of 2018, SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, reported today.

The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from more than 80 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.

The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, and quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth rates by region, are as follows:


3Q2019

2Q2019

3Q2018

3Q19/2Q19
(Q/Q)

3Q19/3Q18
(YOY)

Taiwan

3.90

3.21

2.90

21%

34%

China

3.44

3.36

3.98

2%

-14%

North America

2.49

1.70

1.27

47%

96%

Korea

2.20

2.58

3.45

-15%

-36%

Japan

1.67

1.38

2.41

21%

-30%

Rest of World

0.76

0.51

0.98

48%

-23%

Europe

0.39

0.57

0.85

-31%

-54%

Total

14.86

13.31

15.84

12%

-6%


Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ, December 2019

The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports:

  • Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective of trends in the equipment market
  • Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
  • SEMI Total OEM Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

For more information or to subscribe, please contact SEMI customer service at 1.877.746.7788 (toll free in the U.S.) or 1.408.943.6901 (International Callers). More information is also available online.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Association Contact

Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

