Georgia gets ADB assistance for urban development and tourism

In a major boost for urban infrastructure development in Georgia, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved US$15 million for the Caucasus nation. The money will be utilized to prepare design for a program of infrastructure development of cities and promote tourism.

Georgia was earlier part of the USSR. In its initial days, its focus on development of the national capital city Tbilisi resulted in developmental disparity and large scale migration. Presently, the contribution of Tbilisi in GDP of Georgia is about 70 percent. Despite their natural resources and scope for tourism the other cities are lagging behind. According to the government data, the tourist arrival in Georgia in 2018 was 3.5 million and is expected to reach up to 6 million by 2028. It has huge possibilities of eco-tourism and adventure tourism due to its mountains and beeches.

"Improving the livability of cities and infrastructure in Georgia is important for inclusive economic growth and will also help the country realize its unique potential as a destination for tourism in the region," said ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist for Central and West Asia Ms. Ramola Naik Singru. Since 2007, the ADB has provided US$2.8 billion loan to Georgia.