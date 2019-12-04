Left Menu
TIENS Group Featured on the NASDAQ Screen in New York's Times Square

TIENS Group Featured on the NASDAQ Screen in New York's Times Square

TIENS Group, one of the world's leading healthcare companies, appeared on the NASDAQ screen in New York's Times Square on November 18, 2019 to display the charm of Chinese enterprise to the world.

Located in one of the most popular areas of Manhattan, Times Square is known as the "crossroads of the world". The NASDAQ screen, which attracts much attention, is known as the "No.1 screen of the world". Many famous brands, such as P&G and Abbott, have utilized the NASDAQ screen to show their strength and images. This time, TIENS Group did the same to demonstrate its brand mission and image to the world.

Founded in 1995, TIENS Group is going to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2020. Under the leadership of Chairman Li Jinyuan, TIENS Group has created a unique global business platform based on the medical and healthcare industry. With its business spanning more than 190 countries, TIENS Group has brought high-quality life to nearly 40 million families worldwide by providing excellent nutritional products, world-leading healthcare management and services, state-of-the-art life science technologies and high-quality products, and it has won widespread praise from consumers around the world.

In recent years, TIENS Group has begun to upgrade its overseas retail businesses following investments in global business development and a desire for brand rejuvenation. The brand has also maintained its original business advantages. New "TIENS Experience Stores" have been opened all around the world, including in Russia, Kazakhstan and Japan. These stores create a cutting-edge shopping experience with interactive displays and futuristic technology, meeting the needs of multi-age consumers.

Going forward, TIENS Group will continue to implement its"Global Great-Health Development" strategy, increase its global presence, and promote its corporate mission of "Serving society by helping people live healthy successful lives."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039428/TIENS_Group_Times_Square.jpg

