GCR Lists Among the '10 Most Innovative Solution Providers 2019' by The Technology Era Magazine

Global Channel Resources (GCR), a chief technology enabler, has another feather in its cap, as it lands itself in the '10 most innovative solution providers 2019' annual list by a leading technology magazine.

In response to the report by the popular publication, Mr. Tony Tsao, Founder and CEO, GCR, commented, "We are first-of-its-kind IoT services delivery platform that offers more than 500 solutions that cut across multiple industries. With the advent of 5G, we foresee the next frontier of IoT driving innovation across industries resulting in a big impact on business performances. Enterprises will require to adopt IoT solutions under the 5G regime. In such a scenario, the role of GCR becomes even more significant."

GCR contributes significantly to the IoT ecosystem by providing a platform for technology and integration partners to collaborate and implement IoT solutions. Equipped with an innovative strategy of identifying the right set of partners to solve a business problem, the company's main objective is attributed towards

Improving productivity Reducing operational costs Improve operational revenue to the company

GCR serves as a one-stop IoT digital platform catering to all the needs of an enterprise. "We believe that GCR is the gateway to digital India for technology partners. We provide a platform that allows access to market data, conduct market assessments, digital marketing support and profile channel partners," adds Andy Neo, Director and CEO of GCR.

Cavin Smith, the Editor-in-chief of Technology Era Magazine, asserted, "This edition not only covers the remarkable contributions of these trailblazing organizations, but also captures a glimpse of the future of industry. We believe that through this edition we have been able to put forward the wonders of IoT and businesses shaping its future."

About GCR:

GCR is a digital transformation enabler and provides value to an enterprise by bringing together Technology providers (ISVs & OEMs) and Implementation partners (SIs, ISPs and other channel partners) to deliver solutions that build an impact on an enterprise's business. GCR is the world's preferred multi-industry IoT services platform. GCR's operations cover 7 countries and offers 500+ solutions to diverse enterprises.

About Technology Era:

The Technology Era is a magazine for tech executives, who provide an unlikely yet refreshing thought to these success stories. The Technology Era aims to capture some of the most compelling stories of tech executives across different industries and pen them down on our magazine pages. We dive into their perspective to understand how they harnessed the power and the potential of the digital revolution to ameliorate their team, their company, and their careers. The Technology Era captures ideas, passions, and personalities of executives who are actively shaping the role of technology in the business.

