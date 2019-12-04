OPPO Goes the Extra Mile With a New OPPO Care Initiative; Offers Exciting Benefits on Reno2 and A Series Smartphones

In its endeavor to elevate customer experience, OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, has introduced a new initiative called OPPO Care. Through this initiative, OPPO is further cementing its consumer-focused approach by offering exciting benefits on select products in the Reno and A 2020 series.

Under OPPO Care, OPPO is offering a price drop and an exciting 'Triple Zero Scheme' for the OPPO Reno2 F, Reno2 Z, A9 2020 and A5 2020 smartphones. The A9 2020 8GB variant and A5 2020 3GB variant will now be available at INR 18,490 and INR 11,990 respectively, while the Reno 2Z and Reno 2F will be available at INR 25,990 and INR 23,990 respectively. In the Triple Zero Scheme, consumers will get the benefit of zero processing fees, zero down payment and zero interest rate on the purchase of these smartphones. Both offers under OPPO Care initiative will be available from 1stDecember 2019 to 6thJanuary 2020 across online and offline channels.

OPPO places customers at the center of all their initiatives and has always set new benchmarks in products and customer service. The brand recently announced its next-generation operating system, ColorOS 7 based on Android 10, which will be available for more than 20 OPPO smartphones including Reno, Find, A, K and F series. OPPO has also been rated as the No.1 smartphone brand in after-sales service by Counterpoint Research and as per the recent report from IDC, it is one of the fastest-growing brands in the US$ 300-500 price segment with a 92.3% year on year growth.

