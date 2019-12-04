Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPPO Goes the Extra Mile With a New OPPO Care Initiative; Offers Exciting Benefits on Reno2 and A Series Smartphones

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:44 IST

In its endeavor to elevate customer experience, OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, has introduced a new initiative called OPPO Care. Through this initiative, OPPO is further cementing its consumer-focused approach by offering exciting benefits on select products in the Reno and A 2020 series.

Under OPPO Care, OPPO is offering a price drop and an exciting 'Triple Zero Scheme' for the OPPO Reno2 F, Reno2 Z, A9 2020 and A5 2020 smartphones. The A9 2020 8GB variant and A5 2020 3GB variant will now be available at INR 18,490 and INR 11,990 respectively, while the Reno 2Z and Reno 2F will be available at INR 25,990 and INR 23,990 respectively. In the Triple Zero Scheme, consumers will get the benefit of zero processing fees, zero down payment and zero interest rate on the purchase of these smartphones. Both offers under OPPO Care initiative will be available from 1stDecember 2019 to 6thJanuary 2020 across online and offline channels.

OPPO places customers at the center of all their initiatives and has always set new benchmarks in products and customer service. The brand recently announced its next-generation operating system, ColorOS 7 based on Android 10, which will be available for more than 20 OPPO smartphones including Reno, Find, A, K and F series. OPPO has also been rated as the No.1 smartphone brand in after-sales service by Counterpoint Research and as per the recent report from IDC, it is one of the fastest-growing brands in the US$ 300-500 price segment with a 92.3% year on year growth.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through Internet-optimized products that offer best-in-class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centres worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D centre in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India.

Media Contact :
Madhur Khetrapal
madhur.khetrapal@genesis-bcw.com
+91-8130385572
Genesis BCW

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

I'm not here to replace Hardik, I'm here to do well for my country: Shivam

Young all-rounder Shivam Dube says he is not aiming to replace Hardik Pandya in Indias T20 squad but is certainly looking to make the most of the opportunities that are coming his way. Pandya has been out of the team for more than a month b...

Amid tussle over abrupt adjournment, Bengal guv says he will

Amid a tussle with the ruling TMC over an abrupt two-day adjournment of the assembly, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he will be visiting the House on Thursday. The governor said on Wednesday that he has written to Speaker ...

EU gas supply secure even if Russia, Ukraine fall out - study

Europe will not run short of gas this winter even if a new deal for deliveries of Russian gas through Ukraine is not completed when the existing agreement lapses at the end of the month, a German study said on Wednesday. Gas supply for the ...

Pradhan seeks commerce minister's intervention to restart Rs 100 cr project in Odisha

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought personal intervention of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to restart a Rs 100-crore project in his home state of Odisha. In a letter, he has also asked his ministerial colleague ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019