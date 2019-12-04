Endurance International Group to Host Cloudbazaar, a Cloud and Web Hosting Event in Mumbai

Endurance International Group (EIG), a provider of hosting and web presence solutions will be hosting Cloudbazaar on 6th December in Mumbai. Cloudbazaar, now in its 8th edition in Mumbai, is a Cloud and Web Hosting event for web professionals. Themed 'Web Pros-To the Future!', the event invites developers, designers and web professionals to interact, learn and network.

Each year, Cloudbazaar hosts some of the biggest names in the digital world and veterans of the web ecosystem. This year, the event is set to bring experts from Microsoft, Freshworks and Zinnov among others as speakers to share their knowledge on topics ranging from technology, design, digital marketing, to business and more.

Speaking about the event, Manish Dalal, Senior Vice-President and General Manager, Endurance International Group, APAC, said, "Web professionals help small businesses go online. We have been serving web professionals and the developer community for over a decade now. We focus on bringing the best of the Internet to them. Cloudbazaar is one such initiative, to educate and train the community on not just our own products and solutions, but also those of our partners."

The event has a lot to offer with 10 business sessions by experts, tutorials and workshops on topics that matter to web pros, a speed-networking platform for new partnership opportunities, a trade show showcasing leading brands and innovative products and more.

Additionally this year, Cloudbazaar gives back to society with a social initiative to support the India STEM Foundation, an NGO to popularise Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics through workshops, events, teacher's training and more.

To know more about Cloudbazaar, visit: https://cloudbazaar.org/

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.