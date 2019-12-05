Left Menu
Development News Edition

CleverTap Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mountain View
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 00:05 IST
CleverTap Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

"nofollow" >CleverTap, a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, today announced it has achieved"nofollow" >"nofollow" >Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. The recognition acknowledges that CleverTap has technical proficiency and proven customer success across numerous innovative solutions in the Customer Engagement category of the AWS Retail Competency that help retail marketing leaders to proactively attract and retain customers.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications – to give customers an increased confidence when making decisions. Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates CleverTap as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency. To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"CleverTap is dedicated to helping brands create and foster individual relationships, and the power and flexibility of AWS allows us to deliver a solution that enables companies to better engage with and retain their customers," said Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO of CleverTap. "We are proud to achieve AWS Retail Competency status, further underscoring the power of the CleverTap platform to help today's mobile-centric enterprises achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions across Customer Engagement, Corporate Merchandising and Planning, Supply Chain and Distribution, Physical, Digital, and Virtual Store, Advanced Retail Data Science, Core Retail Business Applications, and Consulting Practices for Retail on AWS.

CleverTap's customer lifecycle and user retention platform leverages ML to offer a robust engagement suite that enables brands to convert, engage, retain, and grow their mobile user base. Achieving AWS Retail Competency status allows CleverTap to drive success and flexibility for customers, enabling brands to create and foster individual relationships with their customers. The power and flexibility of AWS allows CleverTap to ingest over 10 billion data points in under four seconds and send two billion messages in an average workday without taxing the platform. Engineered to address the needs of today's global, mobile-centric enterprise, the CleverTap platform operations team is able to deploy parallel isolated environments on AWS within hours to meet customer data regulatory requirements.

From the U.S. to Latin America to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, CleverTap is enabling brands to create and foster individual relationships with customers. The solution has been adopted by some of the world's leading organizations across multiple industries, and customer growth has surged over 2X over the past year, with an average of more than eight billion user actions processed each day. CleverTap has helped generate over $2 billion in incremental revenue for its customers, and currently reaches more than one billion devices and over 8,000 consumer apps in more than 100 countries.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the"nofollow" >"nofollow" >AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

For more information or to schedule a personal demonstration, please visit "nofollow" >clevertap.com.

About CleverTap
CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Over 8,000 consumer brands around the world, including Vodafone, Star, Sony, Discovery, Fandango LATAM, Carousell, and Gojek trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, Seattle, London, Singapore, and Mumbai. For more information, visit "nofollow" >clevertap.com or follow them on "nofollow" >LinkedIn and "nofollow" >Twitter.

Contacts:




Charles Orlando

Dana Gomez

CleverTap

Walt & Company

424-425-4384

408-369-7200

"nofollow" >press@clevertap.com

"nofollow" >dgomez@walt.com

Logo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/559274/CleverTap_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Powder Keg: FDA bowed to industry for decades as alarms were sounded over talc

At an invitation-only gathering late last year, U.S. regulators and their guests huddled at a hotel near Washington, D.C., to discuss the best way to detect cancer-causing asbestos in talc powders and cosmetics. The Asbestos in Talc Symposi...

UPDATE 1-Under Pichai, Alphabet's moonshot projects may face more scrutiny

Alphabets leadership change has some investors hoping that the owner of Google will take a hard look at the cash-burning ventures championed by its founders. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced on Tuesday they were stepp...

Birdcages and pearls galore at Chanel's craft-heavy fashion show

Chanel turned little gilded birdcages into handbags on the catwalk in Paris on Wednesday, at an annual Metier DArt fashion showcase of its most intricate craftwork that also included lacy creations and shiny tweed suits.The French couture h...

Reports: Phillies sign P Wheeler to five-year, $100M-plus deal

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year deal worth in excess of 100 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 29-year-old free agent will remain in the National League East after posting an 11-8 rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019