Xinhua Silk Road: Fblife holds First China-Thailand Rally Racing to promote hero culture

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 09:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 09:04 IST

Fblife, China's leading club platform for domestic SUV and off-roader fanciers, held the First China-Thailand Rally Racing (CTRR) on Sunday, in Xingyi city of Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in China'sGuizhou province.

The first CTRR launched in Xingyi aims to integrate Xingyi's superior mountainous outdoor sports resources with Fblife's positive hero culture, is the latest event for Fblife to pass on its enthusiasm for public welfare and environmental protection, according to Zhang Dai, chairman of Sinocloud Centre Company and Beijing-based Fblife.com.

Since its establishment, Fblife has developed a huge number of members who love nature and outdoor sports, have enthusiasm for public welfare, and actively participate in environmental protection, public welfare and disaster relief.

"Fblife members are passing the power of life and promoting a positive hero and health culture with great passion," Zhang said.

According to Zhang, Fblife has organized a lot of rescue teams of Fblife when every disaster happened in China such as the Wenchuan earthquake rescue.

Fblife, together with Beijing Ci'ai Charity Foundation (CACF), also founded a public fund in September 2014, which has funded many charitable projects including various forms of cultural exchange, education, disaster relief, and environmental protection.

The CTRR attracts more than 50 groups of vehicles from more than 20 provinces and cities nationwide which will set out from Xingyi, leave China via the Mohan Port of Xishuangbanna in southwest China'sYunnan province and pass through Laos on December 3. They will then travel from mountainous areas in northern Thailand to southern coastal city. The whole journey of about 3,000 kilometers will last 14 days.

The CTRR has opened a new chapter of the cross-country rally development in Guizhou, said Zhang, hoping that the cross-country rally racing will go out from here to ASEAN, Africa, and Europe.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309712.html

