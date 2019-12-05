Silver Peak Named a Leader for the Second Consecutive Year in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Silver Peak®, the global SD-WAN leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area networkTM, today announced it has been positioned for the second consecutive year in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We are proud to be named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for the second year in the fast-moving market for WAN edge infrastructure in which we've seen a growing movement of companies transforming their WAN edge infrastructure to underpin and accelerate digital transformation and cloud initiatives," said David Hughes, founder and CEO of Silver Peak. "With more than 1,500 production enterprise customers having successfully deployed our Unity EdgeConnectTM SD-WAN edge platform, Silver Peak is focused exclusively on enabling our customers to execute a no-compromise WAN transformation strategy that delivers a multiplier effect on existing and ongoing investments in cloud applications and services."

According to Gartner, "WAN edge infrastructures are undergoing major changes as infrastructure and operations leaders responsible for networking face dynamic and expanding business demands. I&O leaders must identify vendors that address the requirement to support applications with on-premises and cloud-based deployments."

New Era, New Foundation, the Emergence of the Modern WAN

With the majority of applications having already moved to the cloud, there has been a seismic shift from dedicated to shared public infrastructure and an acknowledgement that legacy networks are unable to keep pace. Without a modern WAN, enterprises are unable to realize the full benefits from their cloud investments as downtime and degraded service can impair business productivity and impact revenue.

No-Compromise WAN Transformation

Stretching existing router or firewall centric architectures or deploying basic SD-WAN capabilities won't yield a multiplier effect on cloud investments. A no-compromise WAN transformation strategy is required to successfully accelerate digital transformation and cloud initiatives. At Silver Peak, we believe there are six foundational principles for true WAN transformation:

Retiring legacy - eliminating the need for legacy routers, firewalls and costly dedicated MPLS networks

- eliminating the need for legacy routers, firewalls and costly dedicated MPLS networks Running on any transport - confidently running the entire enterprise on shared, public broadband, even voice and video

- confidently running the entire enterprise on shared, public broadband, even voice and video Eliminating SLA tradeoffs - delivering the performance, quality of experience and security for 1,000s of cloud applications and services

- delivering the performance, quality of experience and security for 1,000s of cloud applications and services Automating everything - auto-deploying applications and policies to 1,000s of sites and centrally orchestrating changes in alignment with business requirements

- auto-deploying applications and policies to 1,000s of sites and centrally orchestrating changes in alignment with business requirements Advancing security - shifting from dedicated hardware-centric firewalls at each location to cloud-delivered security and applying end-to-end segmentation to reduce the attack surface

- shifting from dedicated hardware-centric firewalls at each location to cloud-delivered security and applying end-to-end segmentation to reduce the attack surface Freedom of choice - leveraging partners with best-in-class technologies, enabling one-click integration and delivering a superior combined solution with the highest quality of experience

A Modern Business-Driven SD-WAN Edge Platform

The Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform uniquely liberates cloud-first enterprises from the limitations of conventional network approaches by shifting to a business-first networking model. EdgeConnect replaces routers, unifying SD-WAN, firewall, segmentation, routing, WAN optimization and application visibility and control in a single platform, centrally managed with Unity OrchestratorTM. EdgeConnect is engineered to continuously learn and adapt to changing business requirements to deliver the highest quality of experience to enterprise users and IT organizations.

Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure authors: Jonathan Forest, Mark Fabbi, Mike Toussaint and Neil Rickard. Published November 26, 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

