Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Projects Receives Overwhelming Response at IITs

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:28 IST
Tata Projects Receives Overwhelming Response at IITs

TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, has hired 50 bright engineers this year from India's top IITs - Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur and Kharagpur.

About 600 of India's brightest engineering minds from these IITs participated in the selection process for the company's flagship Executive Trainee Program. Due to its industry leading position, the company was offered 1st & 2nd day slots during current campus placement season in all the top IITs.

The intensive Executive Trainee Program is designed to prepare fresh graduates for project management and business leadership roles through structured training, cross-functional projects and on-the-job assignments. It also includes opportunities to receive training at the world's best institutions.

Mr Ganesh Chandan, CHRO - Tata Projects Ltd said, "Our future focussed strategy needs fresh talent who are creative, passionate and ambitious. We continue to attract high quality talent to meet our growing business requirements and handle increased complexities. To complement our talent acquisition strategy, we have partnered with premium institutions in the country for learning and development initiatives. As India's leading infrastructure company, the focus is not only on growing the talent pool but also continuously enhancing quality and productivity. This will ensure optimal growth while benefiting all stakeholders and 'Accelerating India's Progress'."

Over the years, Tata Projects has bagged many marquee projects in the country and continues to grow its order book while focusing on timely execution. To support its growth and build its talent pipeline, the company has hired more than 130 fresh graduates from IITs and NITs this year.

To contribute back to society and save the environment, the company has also pioneered several alternative construction techniques and commenced unique initiatives such as 'Green Thumb'.

About TATA Projects Limited

Tata Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

Tata Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

Media Contact:

Sandeep Menezes
sandeepmenezes@tataprojects.com
+91-9920074163
Manager Marketing Communications
TATA Projects Ltd.

Naresh Sharma
nareshsharma@tataprojects.com
+91-9010680747
Head Marketing Communications
TATA Projects Ltd.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040353/Ganesh_Chandran.jpg

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says US warns partners of risks from "untrusted" 5G networks"

The United States has spent the past couple years working to make sure its allies around the world are aware of the risks of working with companies such as Huawei, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Lisbon on Thursday. The Uni...

CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS to be installed in DTC and cluster buses: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government will install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses.Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said three CCTV cameras...

SEMrush Hosted the Biggest International Digital Marketing Show in India

SEMrush, the leading online visibility management platform hosted the biggest International Digital marketing show in India today at the Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel Convenon Center. SEMrush Marketing Show brought together insightful ...

Nigerian court orders security agency to release activist within 24 hours

A Nigerian court on Thursday ordered the state security agency to release within 24 hours a Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate who has remained in detention despite having been granted bail.Omoyele Sowore, who ran for presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019