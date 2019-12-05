Tata Projects Receives Overwhelming Response at IITs

TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, has hired 50 bright engineers this year from India's top IITs - Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur and Kharagpur.

About 600 of India's brightest engineering minds from these IITs participated in the selection process for the company's flagship Executive Trainee Program. Due to its industry leading position, the company was offered 1st & 2nd day slots during current campus placement season in all the top IITs.

The intensive Executive Trainee Program is designed to prepare fresh graduates for project management and business leadership roles through structured training, cross-functional projects and on-the-job assignments. It also includes opportunities to receive training at the world's best institutions.

Mr Ganesh Chandan, CHRO - Tata Projects Ltd said, "Our future focussed strategy needs fresh talent who are creative, passionate and ambitious. We continue to attract high quality talent to meet our growing business requirements and handle increased complexities. To complement our talent acquisition strategy, we have partnered with premium institutions in the country for learning and development initiatives. As India's leading infrastructure company, the focus is not only on growing the talent pool but also continuously enhancing quality and productivity. This will ensure optimal growth while benefiting all stakeholders and 'Accelerating India's Progress'."

Over the years, Tata Projects has bagged many marquee projects in the country and continues to grow its order book while focusing on timely execution. To support its growth and build its talent pipeline, the company has hired more than 130 fresh graduates from IITs and NITs this year.

To contribute back to society and save the environment, the company has also pioneered several alternative construction techniques and commenced unique initiatives such as 'Green Thumb'.

About TATA Projects Limited

Tata Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

Tata Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

