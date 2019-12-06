Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enterprise Holdings and Discount Car and Truck Rentals Company Announce Agreement

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • St Louis
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 03:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 03:04 IST

Enterprise Holdings Inc., which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, and Discount Car and Truck Rentals Ltd., today announced they have signed an agreement in which Enterprise Holdings' Canadian subsidiary will acquire Discount Car and Truck Rentals, a leading Canadian car and truck rental company serving customers across Canada. This includes all corporate-owned locations and the Quebec licensee's daily rental businesses. The combination will bring together the complementary strengths of two family-owned and privately held companies with a rich legacy of delivering superior customer service.

The transaction will create growth by combining complementary networks and service offerings, talented workforces, as well as the expertise of both companies, resulting in a broader offering of services at additional locations with a focus on enhanced mobility offerings.

"By combining Enterprise's existing fleet and airport rental locations with Discount's regional network and deep roots in Canada, we're pleased we'll be able to offer customers across Canada a growing array of choices and services," said Steven Tudela, Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations for Enterprise Holdings.

"Through a broader fleet of cars and trucks of all sizes and an expanded portfolio of services – from airport service car rentals to neighborhood leisure and moving truck rentals – the combined company will be in an even better position to meet the unique mobility needs of Canadian customers and offer greater efficiencies," said Tudela.

Adding Value to Canada's Transportation and Mobility Sector

Enterprise Holdings operates more than 600 airport and neighborhood locations in Canada through a network of independent regional subsidiaries. The merged entity with Discount – which has over 300 locations across Canada – will offer customers a larger and more accessible fleet across the country.

"We're looking forward to this next chapter for Discount," said Jay Singer, President and CEO, Discount Car and Truck Rentals. "Our customers will gain access to a wider range of services, including airport car rentals and Enterprise's global network, while Enterprise's Canadian customers also will gain access to a larger and more varied fleet of rental vehicles, including truck rentals. The combined operations will also provide employees with a wider range of opportunities to grow in their careers. For the past 40 years we've put our customers and people first. Enterprise's shared commitment to these values is a big reason we feel this partnership works so well and is the right step for our employees, customers and partners."

The acquisition is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Until closing, both companies will continue to operate independently and conduct business as usual.

"In considering bringing together two privately held, multi-generational companies, values and a shared sense of community play an important part in this decision," added Tudela. "These important factors and creating long-term value for customers and employees are always top of mind."

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP acted as legal advisors to Enterprise.

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC acted as financial advisor to Discount, and Stikeman Elliott LLP and Kaufman LLP acted as legal advisors to Discount.

About Enterprise Holdings
Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates its brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Enterprise Holdings has been providing excellent customer service in the Canadian market since 1993. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue and owned more than 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2019. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ more than 100,000 worldwide. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

About Discount Car and Truck Rentals
Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Toronto, Discount Car and Truck Rentals is a nationally recognized brand operating off-airport and neighbourhood rental locations in Canada. With over 300 neighbourhood branch offices located within 15 minutes from 90 percent of the Canadian population, Discount Car and Truck Rentals is known for renting cars and trucks of all makes and models, from economy cars to luxury brands; and cargo vans to 5-ton trucks. Its commitment to quality and superior customer service is unmatched in the Canadian rental industry. Discount Car and Truck Rentals is proud to have originated picking up and dropping off its clients at no extra cost. In 2010, Discount Car and Truck Rentals was named one of Canada's 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures; was a Platinum award winner for 2011 and 2012 and was named one of Canada's 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ again in 2013. Discount Car and Truck Rentals has also won the Consumer's Choice Award for Business Excellence for 14 consecutive years.

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Browns' Mayfield 'looked good' in return to practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was back at practice Thursday after a one-day absence to rest his bruised right hand. Wearing a wrap on his throwing hand, according to reporters who attended practice, Mayfield looked good, per h...

BRIEF-CVC In Talks With FIFA About Acquiring Rights To Club World Cup - FT

Dec 5 Reuters - CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS HOLDING DISCUSSIONS WITH FIFA ABOUT ACQUIRING THE COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THE REVAMPED CLUB WORLD CUP - FT CVC, OTHER CORPORATE GROUPS APPROACHED BY SPAINS REAL MADRID ABOUT CREATING A NEW CLUB LEAGUE CONTE...

UPDATE 3-U.S. says Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Iranian security forces may have killed more than 1,000 people, the top U.S. diplomat for Iran said on Thursday, since protests over gasoline price hikes began in mid-November, a crackdown U.S. President Donald Trump described as horrible. ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Everton sack manager Silva after derby humbling

Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva, the Premier League club said on Thursday, the day after the team slipped into the relegation zone following a humiliating 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool.Silva, who arrived at Goodison Park...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019