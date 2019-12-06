Chairman & Managing Director Nitin Pandey's 'InstaPolicy App & Website' Launch by Ms Bhumika Gurung & Mr. Deepak Raj Sharma

Instapolicy is an IRDAI licensed Insurance broking company with its core business to provide the best insurance solutions for its customers. The Company is led by a team of experts having several years of rich experience in various fields of insurance.

Chariman & Managing Director of Instapolicy, Mr. Nitin Pandey says, "We at Instapolicy are an Insurance Brokerage firm that ascends from extensive experience in the Indian Insurance market, backed by deep rooted relations with the decision makers in the Insurance industry. Our goal is to introduce new level of service excellence in the market and to raise the bar for our competitors. With 8 functional branches pan India and 2 more branches by the end of the year, Instapolicy is the fastest growing Insurance Broking firms in the country."

Instapolicy offers one of the best insurance consultations and solutions in the market, through a team of licensed professionals and sales consultants. With a pan India presence, the team puts its collective energies into ensuring that the clients get exactly what they need to protect the things that they value the most.

CEO Deepak Saklani adds, "Our mission at Instapolicy is to be recognized as a leading provider of Life (Group and Individual) and General Insurance solutions, that is committed to the principles of Service, Integrity and Professionalism. Our goal is to exceed our valued client's expectations which will help in fostering a long term and mutually beneficial working relationship with them."

Chief Compliance Officer Mr. Dharam Puthran believes that "the success of an Insurance broking house is dependent on the quality of the business it sources. Being a highly regulated business, we have to ensure that every regulation as stipulated by IRDAI is meticulously followed without compromising on the company's long term vision and goals."

Television sensation Bhumika Gurung on gracing this occasion says, "It is an absolute honor to be here to celebrate the launch of Instapolicy's website and mobile app. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Nitin and his team for the wonderful efforts in putting together today's program. It is truly remarkable that within 6 months of commencing operations in Mumbai, Instapolicy has been able to open 8 branches pan India with more branches on the horizon. Team Instapolicy is led by a team of experts having several years of rich experience in various fields of insurance. Instapolicy offers you one of the best insurance consultations and solutions in the market, through a team of IRDAI licensed professionals and sales consultants. With a pan India presence, the team puts its collective energies into ensuring that the clients get exactly what they need to protect the things that they value the most. The products marketed by team Instapolicy are Health/Medical Insurance, Life Insurance, Motor, Liability Insurance, Travel, Fire & Allied Insurance, Marine Insurance etc. No matter what your insurance needs are, I'm sure that Team Instapolicy with their diligent and professional approach will point you in the right direction. I highly recommend Instapolicy for all your insurance needs."

The 'Grand Launch' of Instapolicy website and Mobile app was done by lead actress of Nimki Mukhiya, Ms. Bhumika Gurung & Mr Deepak Raj Sharma at Bom'bar', Goregaon West.

Website - https://www.insta-policy.com/