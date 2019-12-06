Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddha Makes Smart Homes Affordable

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:42 IST

Siddha Group, East India's leading real estate developer today launched Siddha Smart Homes. This home automation facility is being introduced for all the new buyers in all Siddha Group projects, pan India. Renowned Actress, Ms Ritabhari Chakraborty, Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Mr Siddharth Sethia, Joint Managing Director, Mr Aayushman Jain, Director and Mr Aadish Jain, Director launched Siddha Smart Homes today at Siddha Sky.

Siddha Smart Homes takes affordable living to the next level. It pre-programmes gadgets so that the entire home is controlled from one's phone. One can operate lights, fans, TV, AC, video door phones, video intercom, geysers, using a smart phone, either from inside the house or outside. Additionally, one could have the same control width by using a voice enabled device like Alexa, provided by Siddha.

"The entire mechanism of life is now shifting. From smartphones to smart homes. Home automation, a luxury all these days is now a reality in all Siddha homes, at no extra cost to the customer. This is a major breakthrough in the affordable housing space. As a customer driven company, we believe such a value addition will surely make their life smarter and worry free," said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

"Smart homes are more energy-efficient and this is something every home buyers look for in a new place. We have introduced Siddha Smart Homes across our projects at no extra cost as smart homes are safer, more secure and more comfortable. The technology adds to the value of a property in the market," said Mr Siddharth Sethia, Joint Managing Director, Siddha Group.

"Siddha has always come up with innovative initiatives for buyers across various price points. We were the first to introduce Rooftop Skywalks in our affordable projects. Now with Siddha Smart Homes, we have taken the value proposition inside the home, which will benefit the buyers immensely," said Mr Aayushman Jain, Director, Siddha Group.

Siddha Smart Home is the way to get connected to one's home even from afar, take control, operate and preset vivid combinations in electronic devices, making homes even more efficient and interesting.

Here the resident's smart phone or tablet replaces remotes of any gadget through lights, fans, video door phone, AC, television & geyser without damaging, breaking or cutting walls. Electrical plug-ins and wall pasting devices take care of it. For lights and fans, circuits are installed behind existing switch boards of every room that are controlled from the smart phone. It is mandatory to stay Wi-Fi connected 24x7 at home.

Siddha Smart Home Offers:

  • A Video Door Phone with complete Video Intercom System.
  • Automation (Light & Fan control) in bedrooms and living & dining room.
  • AC/Television/Set top box etc. can be controlled in bedrooms, living and dining room.
  • Geyser control in washroom.
  • Voice enabled device like Alexa/Google voice devices.

Buyers can upgrade to a lot of exciting features with the technology provided.

Siddha Smart Homes will be available in all Siddha projects in the following locations: Siddha Waterfront at Khardah, Siddha Eden LakeVille at BT Road, Siddha Happyville and Siddha Galaxia at Rajarhat, Siddha Suburbia at Southern Bypass and Siddha Sky at EM Bypass. In Mumbai: Siddha Seabrook at Kandivali West and Siddha Sky at Wadala.

Siddha apartments start at Rs 28 lakhs only.

About Siddha Group

Founded in 1986, Siddha Group has conceived, designed & built residential, commercial units and townships at prime locations in various cities in India. Spearheaded by Chairman Chandra Prakash Jain, Group Chairman and Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group's primary goal is to create happy homes within committed timelines at competitive prices. Siddha has delivered more than 6000 apartments and has over 6200 apartments currently under construction. With 25+ prestigious awards in the kitty and being the pioneer of Rooftop Skywalks in India, Siddha has been awarded the Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in East India at the CNBC Awaaz Awards 2018-19.

For further information please contact:

Sumana Kar
+91-8697719307
Sagittarius Communications 

Rusha Hazra
+91-9051043255
Sagittarius Communications

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel voices 'deep shame' on first visit to Auschwitz

Oswiecim Poland, Dec 6 AFP Angela Merkel visited the former Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Friday for the first time as chancellor and said admitting Nazi crimes was a key part of Germanys identity that could combat growing anti-Semitism. Rem...

UPDATE 5-Three killed including shooter at U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida

Three people including a suspected shooter were killed and at least seven others were injured on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a major U.S. Navy base in Florida, authorities said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military insta...

Impostor 'officer' flees away with two Army assault rifles

In a sensational development, an unknown person posed as an Army officer and fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the Army Education Corps AEC Training Centre here. According to sources, the incident oc...

Nationals owner: Can't re-sign Strasburg and Rendon

Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner is ready to say goodbye to Stephen Strasburg or Anthony Rendon. Hes still optimistic the World Series champions wont lose both premier free agents. We really can only afford to have one of those two gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019