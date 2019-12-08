Left Menu
Delhi air 'very poor' as AQI crosses 370 mark

Air quality in Delhi remained dismal on Sunday with air quality index (AQI) crossing 350 in most parts of the capital.

  Updated: 08-12-2019 11:13 IST
Fog engulfs Delhi on Sunday [Photo/ANI] .

Air quality in Delhi remained dismal on Sunday with air quality index (AQI) crossing 350 in most parts of the capital. At 9 am on Sunday, the overall AQI docked at 375 with Dhirpur, Delhi University and Chandni Chowk at 378, 383 and 389, respectively, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At the city's major junction such as IIT Delhi, Pusa Road and Mathura Road, the AQI was recorded at 341, 366 and 396, respectively. Locals complaint of breathlessness and fatigue and have urged the government to take requisite measures to combat the menace.

"I feel sad that despite Delhi being the capital, there is so much pollution here. The government must do something about this. Too much smoke is around," said Ganesh, a local. "It has been so many years that the problem of air pollution still persists in the national capital. All we can do is to keep ourselves fit," said Venkat, another local.

Today, the minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi will hover around 9 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius with the humidity at 46 per cent. A shallow fog will envelop the region throughout the day. The Center-run SAFAR has advised people residing in the national capital to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

"Take more breaks and do less intense activities. Asthmatics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor if you get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in an advisory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

